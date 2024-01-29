Like pretty much everything else in the world, tickets to sporting events have seen a price hike in recent years. The NFL and the Super Bowl aren’t immune to the increases, as the price of tickets to see the big game has skyrocketed as of late. A little less than two weeks before kickoff on February 11th, prices for this year’s event are actually lower than we’re used to seeing, but the numbers will likely rise as the demand increases in the coming days.

Super Bowl 2024 Shaping Up To Be Most Expensive Ever

For the second time in 4 seasons, it’s Chiefs vs. 49ers in the Super Bowl. Safe to say the rematch is in demand: the cheapest ticket on @TickPick (no fees, lowest prices) is $8,188. All eyes on Vegas in 2 weeks. #Partner pic.twitter.com/i7RVm0Ypj8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 29, 2024

This year’s Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the first time in the history of the game. The Las Vegas Raiders opened Allegiant Stadium when they relocated to the city in 2020, and it will take center stage a couple of Sundays from now, with millions around the world watching the action taking place on its field.

But how much would it cost you to actually be there? As of Monday afternoon, the lowest single ticket price (after fees) was listed at $6,685, via the Gametime app. It would place you in section 432, in one of the upper corners of the west side of the stadium. The ticket is for the 9th row, and there are 9 total rows in the section. It is quite literally one of the worst seats in the house.

The cost for two tickets in the lower section (specifically row 14 of section 138 near the corner of the west sideline) will run just north of $32,000 after fees.

Prices Have Skyrocketed In Recent Years

SUPER BOWL LVIII IS SET 🎰 WHO YOU GOT? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3T3O8adqZU — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2024

Prices are sure to increase in the coming weeks. There will be masses descending on Las Vegas between now and the start of the Super Bowl, and money will be flowing throughout the city, and demand for tickets to the big game is sure to increase as kickoff nears.

It is on track to be the most expensive Super Bowl ticket ever. According to Business Insider and TicketIQ, the current average price as of Monday was $10,752, with their cheapest listed at $8,872. At this time last year, the cheapest get-in ticket was listed $5,997, according to CNN.

By comparison, a ticket to the first Super Bowl in 1967 cost $10 ($90 adjusted for inflation). In 2004, the average price was $400 ($637). The average ticket didn’t reach the $2,000 mark until 2015,