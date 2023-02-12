NFL

The Best Super Bowl Ethereum Betting Sites for Eagles vs Chiefs

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl 2023 features a battle between the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles tonight. The Best Ethereum betting sites are giving away Super Bowl free bets ahead of the big game.

The Best Ethereum Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2023

  • Lucky Block — Best Super Bowl Odds + 15% Cashback Offer
  • BetOnline — $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
  • BetUS — Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets
  • MyBookie — $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
  • Bovada — Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Ethereum Bonus

Lucky Block — 15% Cashback on All Losses for First 7 Days

At Lucky Block, new members can claim an exclusive betting bonus for the 2023 Super Bowl.

NFL fans can sign up and receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first seven days after opening an account.

Lucky Block are one of the best cryptocurrency betting sites, supporting nine different crypto payment options including Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin and more.

Not only is Lucky Block safe and reliable but it also has the best Super Bowl odds for Sunday’s game. The crypto sportsbook offers more value on the moneyline for both the Chiefs and Eagles, making it a great sportsbook for your Super Bowl LVII bets.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Offer at Lucky Block:

  1. Click here to sign up to Lucky Block
  2. Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account
  3. Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days
Join Lucky Block Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • 15% cashback applies to net losses for first 7 days only
  • The day that you sign up is considered as ‘Day 1’
  • Minimum amount credited is €1

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN in the US:

  1. Click here to visit ExpressVPN
  2. Download and Install the VPN Client
  3. Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
  4. Visit Lucky Block Casino

How To Place A Bet On The Super Bowl At Lucky Block

At Lucky Block, members can start betting as soon as they have signed up for an account.

Once you’ve logged in, simply make your selection, add to your betslip and place your wager.

Here is how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at Lucky Block:

  • Navigate to the ‘American Football’ section
  • Select your Super Bowl bet and add it to your bet slip
  • Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet

Why Join Lucky Block To Bet On The Super Bowl

Here are just some of the reasons why NFL fans trust Lucky Block when betting on Super Bowl Sunday:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Super Bowl Picks

Selected bets at Lucky Block for the Chiefs v Eagles:

Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards in the AFC Championship Final

Bet: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127

Miles Sanders scored first touchdown against the 49ers

Bet: Miles Sanders to score first touchdown @ +750

Jalen Hurts has averaged 53.4 rushing yards

Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114

A.J Brown has an average of 69 receiving yards in last 5 games

Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114

Super Bowl Betting Odds

For all Super Bowl odds, click here to go to Lucky Block.

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | Kansas City Chiefs: +100

Point Spread:

Eagles (-1): -113 | Chiefs (+1): -107

Total Points:

Over 50: -110 | Under 50: -110

Odds correct at time off publication but are subject to change

Claim Free Bets at Lucky Block

NFL Related Content

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

