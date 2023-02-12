The Best Super Bowl Dogecoin Betting Sites for Eagles vs Chiefs

The Best Dogecoin betting sites are giving away Super Bowl free bets ahead of tonight’s huge clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Best Dogecoin Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2023

Lucky Block — Best Super Bowl Odds + 15% Cashback Offer

BetOnline — $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand

BetUS — Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets

MyBookie — $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available

Bovada — Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Ethereum Bonus

Lucky Block — 15% Cashback on All Losses for First 7 Days

New members can avail of exclusive betting bonuses ahead of Super Bowl 2023 with Lucky Block.

Once you have set up a Lucky Block account, NFL fans will receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first seven days.

There is no doubting that Lucky Block are one of the best cryptocurrency betting sites out there. Lucky Block support nine different crypto payment options including Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and more.

Lucky Block crypto sportsbook also offer the best odds for Super Bowl Sunday. They offer extreme value for moneyline, over/under and point spread betting for the Chiefs vs Eagles game, amongst much more. So not only are Lucky Block a safe and reliable crypto sportsbooks, but they are one of the best for your 2023 Super Bowl bets.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Offer at Lucky Block:

Click here to sign up to Lucky Block Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days

Terms and Conditions:

15% cashback applies to net losses for first 7 days only

The day that you sign up is considered as ‘Day 1’

Minimum amount credited is €1

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN in the US:

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

How To Place A Bet On The Super Bowl At Lucky Block

Once you have signed up for an account with Lucky Block you can start betting instantly.

Simply log in, make your Super Bowl LVII selection, add it to your betslip and place your wager. It’s as simply as that!

Here is how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at Lucky Block:

Navigate to the ‘American Football’ section

Select your Super Bowl bet and add it to your bet slip

Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet

Why Join Lucky Block To Bet On The Super Bowl

Below are five of the many reasons why NFL fans can trust Lucky Block with their Super Bowl bets for tonight’s bumper clash:

No KYC or credit checks

Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet

No taxes on winnings

Better lines and odds on all races

Crypto betting available

Super Bowl Picks

Selected bets at Lucky Block for the Chiefs v Eagles:

Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards in the AFC Championship Final

Bet: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127

Miles Sanders scored first touchdown against the 49ers

Bet: Miles Sanders to score first touchdown @ +750

Jalen Hurts has averaged 53.4 rushing yards

Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114

A.J Brown has an average of 69 receiving yards in last 5 games

Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114

Super Bowl Betting Odds

For all Super Bowl odds, click here to go to Lucky Block.

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | Kansas City Chiefs: +100

Point Spread:

Eagles (-1): -113 | Chiefs (+1): -107

Total Points:

Over 50: -110 | Under 50: -110

Odds correct at time off publication but are subject to change

NFL Related Content