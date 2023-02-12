NFL

The Best Super Bowl BUSD Betting Sites for Eagles vs Chiefs

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 1
The best BUSD betting sites are giving away numerous Super Bowl free bets ahead of tonight’s mammoth Super Bowl LVII clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Best BUSD Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2023

  • Lucky Block — Best Super Bowl Odds + 15% Cashback Offer
  • BetOnline — $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
  • BetUS — Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets
  • MyBookie — $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
  • Bovada — Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Ethereum Bonus

Lucky Block — 15% Cashback on All Losses for First 7 Days

New Lucky Block members can avail of an exclusive betting bonus ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

New members simply have to set up a Lucky Block account and in turn will be rewarded with a 15% cashback bonus for the first seven days after sign-up.

When it comes to cryptocurrency betting sites, there is no doubting that Lucky Block are right at the top of the list. Their all encompassing crypto sportsbooks supports nine different crypto payment options including BUSD, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and more.

Lucky Block crypto sportsbook also offer the best odds for Super Bowl Sunday. They offer extreme value for moneyline, over/under and point spread betting for the Chiefs vs Eagles game, amongst much more.

Not only are Lucky Block a safe and reliable crypto sportsbooks, but they are one of the best for your 2023 Super Bowl bets too.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Offer at Lucky Block:

  1. Click here to sign up to Lucky Block
  2. Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account
  3. Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days
Terms and Conditions:

  • 15% cashback applies to net losses for first 7 days only
  • The day that you sign up is considered as ‘Day 1’
  • Minimum amount credited is €1

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN in the US:

  1. Click here to visit ExpressVPN
  2. Download and Install the VPN Client
  3. Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
  4. Visit Lucky Block Casino

How To Place A Bet On The Super Bowl At Lucky Block

You can begin betting instantly once you have signed up for an account with Lucky Block.

All you have to do is log in, make your Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl selection, add it to your betslip and place your bet.

Here is how to place your first wager on the Super Bowl at Lucky Block:

  • Navigate to the ‘American Football’ section
  • Select your Super Bowl bet and add it to your bet slip
  • Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet

Why Join Lucky Block To Bet On The Super Bowl

Below are five of the many reasons why NFL fans can trust Lucky Block with their Super Bowl bets for tonight’s bumper clash:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Super Bowl Picks

Selected bets at Lucky Block for the Chiefs v Eagles:

Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards in the AFC Championship Final

Bet: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127

Miles Sanders scored first touchdown against the 49ers

Bet: Miles Sanders to score first touchdown @ +750

Jalen Hurts has averaged 53.4 rushing yards

Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114

A.J Brown has an average of 69 receiving yards in last 5 games

Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114

Super Bowl Betting Odds

For all Super Bowl odds, click here to go to Lucky Block.

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | Kansas City Chiefs: +100

Point Spread:

Eagles (-1): -113 | Chiefs (+1): -107

Total Points:

Over 50: -110 | Under 50: -110

Odds correct at time off publication but are subject to change

Arrow to top