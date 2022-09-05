Countries
Home News the best nfl betting apps for the 2022 season nfl betting guide

The Best NFL Betting Apps For The 2022 Season: NFL Betting Guide

Updated

1 hour ago

on

NFL

Friday sees the NFL season commence once more, and in preparation we have been busy curating this list to bring you the best on-the-go betting apps for those who prefer to utilise their smartphones.

Best NFL Betting Apps For iOS And Android

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $150 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

100% welcome bonus up to $500

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $500. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

 

How To Sign Up To An NFL Betting App

See below as to how to register with our top offshore betting site, Bovada, if you are on the look out for a brand new bookmaker app.

  1. Click here to register with Bovada for the NFL 2022-23 season
  2. Make qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS after registering.
  3. Receive your NFL sports betting bonus directly into your account.

Best NFL Betting Apps Reviewed

Bovada – Best Betting App For Live Streaming And Betting

Bovada Logo

Bovada are our top pick in terms of mobile betting – they are the only offshore betting site we have come across with in-game live streaming capabilities, meaning betting in-play while on your smartphone is that much easier.

With a lucrative welcome bonus to match with a 110% deposit match up to $750, there is a handful of chances to make a profit to begin the football season in the right way.

Start Betting with Bovada Here

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame, established in 1996, has a reputation that precedes them and have possibly the smoothest mobile offshore betting app, meaning users who like to bet on the go will find their platform a joy to use.

With a welcome bonus waiting to be claimed – a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS, now is the best time to sign up by clicking the button below.

Access the Everygame App Here

 

BetOnline – 50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000

BetOnline logo

BetOnline’s mobile app for iOS and Android is certainly one for the sports betting enthusiasts, with thousands of odds of carefully selected markets across over 20 different sports. With unmatched parley building and competitive odds to rival any operator, this is the place to be come Friday.

BetOnline also allows for debit and credit cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency, and you can use any payment method to claim the welcome bonus, where new customers can receive a 50% deposit match up to $1000.

Sign Up to BetOnline

BetUS – Up to $2,500 Deposit Match

 

The BetUS app offers everything their desktop version does, with the ability to wager on 22 sports markets, plus parlays, live in-game betting, and more.

With a smooth interface, easily accessible markets and menus and the ability to turn on push notifications ready for the start of a players’ selections, BetUS is certainly among our favourites to use for sports betting.

Register With BetUS

 

What Makes The Best NFL Betting App?

  • Bovada – Stream and Bet on Live Games on Your Phone
  • Everygame – Smoothest Mobile Platform
  • BetOnline – Among the Best Offshore Welcome Offers Around
  • BetUS – User Friendly Interface With a Bonus to Match

 

Betting Markets & Odds

Of course, the most important criteria when putting together our list is what the bookmaker is actually offering in terms of sporting odds, as well as the array of markets they provide.

There are in excess of 20 sports on all platforms with hundreds of markets to explore across a variety of popular and niche, local events.

App Sign-Up Bonuses

With each of our selections, we also gave careful consideration to what new customers will receive upon signing up.

See below for a full rundown of the details from each offer.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date
BetOnline 50% deposit match up to $1,000 INSIDERS -200 30 days
Bovada 100% Bitcoin deposit  match up to $750 INSIDERS -200 None
BetUS 125% sportsbook deposit match up to $2,500 INSIDERS -280 14 days
Everygame 100% deposit match up to $500 INSIDERS -200 None

 

User Interface and Accessibility

Lastly, making it easy for the customer to not only navigate the apps, but also to access them anytime, anywhere was paramount to our criteria.

These offshore applications mean that, even if you reside in a state where betting is illegal or restricted in some way, you can bet on the go whether you are at home or elsewhere.

 

