The Best NFL Betting Apps For The 2022 Season: NFL Betting Guide

Friday sees the NFL season commence once more, and in preparation we have been busy curating this list to bring you the best on-the-go betting apps for those who prefer to utilise their smartphones.

Best NFL Betting Apps For iOS And Android

How To Sign Up To An NFL Betting App

See below as to how to register with our top offshore betting site, Bovada, if you are on the look out for a brand new bookmaker app.

Click here to register with Bovada for the NFL 2022-23 season Make qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS after registering. Receive your NFL sports betting bonus directly into your account.

Best NFL Betting Apps Reviewed

Bovada – Best Betting App For Live Streaming And Betting

Bovada are our top pick in terms of mobile betting – they are the only offshore betting site we have come across with in-game live streaming capabilities, meaning betting in-play while on your smartphone is that much easier.

With a lucrative welcome bonus to match with a 110% deposit match up to $750, there is a handful of chances to make a profit to begin the football season in the right way.

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame, established in 1996, has a reputation that precedes them and have possibly the smoothest mobile offshore betting app, meaning users who like to bet on the go will find their platform a joy to use.

With a welcome bonus waiting to be claimed – a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS, now is the best time to sign up by clicking the button below.

BetOnline – 50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000

BetOnline’s mobile app for iOS and Android is certainly one for the sports betting enthusiasts, with thousands of odds of carefully selected markets across over 20 different sports. With unmatched parley building and competitive odds to rival any operator, this is the place to be come Friday.

BetOnline also allows for debit and credit cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency, and you can use any payment method to claim the welcome bonus, where new customers can receive a 50% deposit match up to $1000.

BetUS – Up to $2,500 Deposit Match

The BetUS app offers everything their desktop version does, with the ability to wager on 22 sports markets, plus parlays, live in-game betting, and more.

With a smooth interface, easily accessible markets and menus and the ability to turn on push notifications ready for the start of a players’ selections, BetUS is certainly among our favourites to use for sports betting.

What Makes The Best NFL Betting App?

Bovada – Stream and Bet on Live Games on Your Phone

– Stream and Bet on Live Games on Your Phone Everygame – Smoothest Mobile Platform

– Smoothest Mobile Platform BetOnline – Among the Best Offshore Welcome Offers Around

– Among the Best Offshore Welcome Offers Around BetUS – User Friendly Interface With a Bonus to Match

Betting Markets & Odds

Of course, the most important criteria when putting together our list is what the bookmaker is actually offering in terms of sporting odds, as well as the array of markets they provide.

There are in excess of 20 sports on all platforms with hundreds of markets to explore across a variety of popular and niche, local events.

App Sign-Up Bonuses

With each of our selections, we also gave careful consideration to what new customers will receive upon signing up.

See below for a full rundown of the details from each offer.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date BetOnline 50% deposit match up to $1,000 INSIDERS -200 30 days Bovada 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 INSIDERS -200 None BetUS 125% sportsbook deposit match up to $2,500 INSIDERS -280 14 days Everygame 100% deposit match up to $500 INSIDERS -200 None

User Interface and Accessibility

Lastly, making it easy for the customer to not only navigate the apps, but also to access them anytime, anywhere was paramount to our criteria.

These offshore applications mean that, even if you reside in a state where betting is illegal or restricted in some way, you can bet on the go whether you are at home or elsewhere.