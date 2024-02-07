NFL

The Best 2024 Cross-Sport Bets For Super Bowl LVIII

James Lloyd
We’ve taken a look at the cross-sport markets for Super Bowl LVIII from BetOnline and selected our favourite picks ahead of Sunday’s extravaganza.

Super Bowl Cross-Sports Prop Bets

Super Bowl cross-sports prop bets add an exciting twist to the betting experience, combining events from various sports into a single bet.

The world of NFL betting continues to evolve, with each year bringing more creative cross-sport Super Bowl prop bets from offshore sportsbooks.

The ever-innovative BetOnline have opened up some intriguing cross-sport markets ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, and we’ve taken you through a selection of those and picked out our best bets.

For those seeking even more unconventional Super Bowl props, our national anthem and coin-toss bets are worth a look.

Where To Bet On Cross-Sport Super Bowl Prop Bets?

BetOnline emerges as the ultimate online destination for Super Bowl cross-sport prop bets. With a continuously expanding selection of prop bets, BetOnline provides a wide array of unique cross-sport wagers for Super Bowl LVIII.

Irrespective of the sport, BetOnline’s Super Bowl cross-sport bets stand unrivaled. The site boasts around 60 cross-sport Super Bowl prop bets, outshining other betting sites in terms of variety.

Highest Scoring NCAAB Team Feb. 10, 2024 (-400) vs Christian McCaffrey Total Rushing Yards (+300)

Prediction: Christian McCaffrey Total Rushing Yards (+300)

Saturday, February 10, promises an action-packed day of college basketball, featuring a plethora of games from afternoon matchups extending into the late evening.

The question arises: Will the highest-scoring team on the day surpass McCaffrey’s rushing yardage? According to the Super Bowl cross-sport odds, the answer leans strongly towards a yes, with overwhelming odds at -400.

Essentially, this bet hinges on whether McCaffrey can exceed 100 yards on the ground. In the regular season, McCaffrey achieved over 100 yards rushing in seven games, showcasing his consistent ground prowess.

With McCaffrey’s dynamic running style and the Chiefs’ vulnerability against the run, this cross-sport prop bet appears well within reach and screams good value.

Longest Rush Brock Purdy (-115) vs Total Eagles Round 4 WM Phoenix Open (-115)

Prediction: Longest Rush Brock Purdy (-115)

Typically, the fourth round of the WM Phoenix Open witnesses a fair share of eagles. TPC Scottsdale, the venue for the tournament, presents a course that’s not overly challenging for Tour players, making eagle opportunities relatively common.

Despite the likelihood of several eagles on Sunday, Brock Purdy holds a favorable position in this cross-sport prop bet. Purdy’s increasing reliance on his mobility to secure critical first downs plays a pivotal role in the 49ers’ offensive strategy. His ability to evade defenders and gain yardage on the ground has been instrumental.

Facing the formidable pass rush of the Chiefs, Purdy’s agility and ability to navigate the pocket will likely come into play. A rush of six or seven yards appears to be well within Purdy’s capabilities, which should outnumber eagles converted during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona.

Oscar De La Hoya Professional Wins (-145) vs. Patrick Mahomes Total Pass Attempts (+115)

Prediction: Patrick Mahomes Total Pass Attempts (+115)

Will Mahomes exceed 39 pass attempts against the 49ers? That’s how many the Chiefs’ quarterback needs to exceed Oscar De La Hoya’s professional boxing record of 39 wins.

The Chiefs’ journey to the Super Bowl involved changing their playing style. Their success in Las Vegas isn’t just because Mahomes throws the ball 40 times per game. The running game and strong defense have been crucial for their success.

Facing the 49ers’ tough defense, Mahomes might have to pass more to counter their strength against the run. With odds at +115, we’re leaning towards Mahomes to surpass De La Hoya’s win record.

James Lloyd

James is a sports writer, mainly covering football news, betting and statistics. He also covers other sports, such as darts, boxing, and MMA. He has produced content for multiple online sports pages, including Breaking The Lines. Having attended Manchester Metropolitan University for four years, James has a Master's degree in Sport & Exercise Physiology and also works as a Video Scout for 360 Scouting.
