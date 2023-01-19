The American Express Preview | Golf Betting Picks, Predictions and Best Odds

After Si Woo Kim sensationally triumphed last week at the Sony Open in Hawaii, this week attentions turn to The American Express from the PGA West Stadium Course, La Quinta, California, USA.

Some huge names in the world of golf travel to California looking to get their 2023 PGA Tour season off to the best possible start. The PGA Tour is back up and running, with the field’s gradually picking up again ahead of what is set to be another sensational season of golf action. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting picks and promos for you on this page!

After the Sony Open last week, the PGA Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in California? Without further ado, here are our American Express betting picks and as we bid to predict the winner this week from the PGA West Stadium Course, La Quinta, California, USA.

The American Express Golf Preview

After a compelling Sony Open last week at the Wai’alae Country Club, this week is the turn of The 2023 American Express. Some of the world’s best golfers are in action, looking to win this stellar event. Golf in the United States is always a delight, so this week should be another thrilling one on the PGA Tour.

The American Express field will be hopeful of hitting their best form this week, looking to win a sizable share of the $8,00,000 prize pot. This is gradually becoming a bigger tournament each year on the Tour, and certainly one that attracts big crowds, a sizable prize pot and a stellar field of golfing talent.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and of course world number one Scottie Scheffler are in action, looking to lift the trophy come late afternoon on Sunday.

Last year, Hudson Swafford triumphed as he fended off Tom Hoge on the final day, ultimately finishing on -23 par after 72 holes. Swafford has since switched his allegiance to LIV Golf, so won’t be at La Quinta this week defending his crown. This means a new name is guaranteed on The American Express trophy come Sunday!

Taking a look at the course itself, the PGA West Stadium Course at is a quite exquisite piece of golfing architecture. It is a delightful golf course to play on, originally designed by Pete Dye in 1986. It is a par 72 and 7,113 yards in length. The course has some stunning scenery, including tremendous fairways and sloping greens, as well as a few treacherous water hazards.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at The 2023 American Express event this week from the PGA West Stadium Course, La Quinta, California, USA.

The American Express Betting Picks

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

The American Express Tip 1: Scottie Scheffler To Win @ +1000 with BetOnline

Our first selection and best bet to win The 2023 American Express this week from California, is world number one and reigning Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler comes to La Quinta this week after a solid first start of the year a fortnight ago at the Tournament of Champions. The Masters champion finished in a tie for seventh place on -21 par, and showed signs of hitting his best form. Everyone knows that if Scheffler performs at his best, there is nobody better in the world of golf at this moment in time.

The 2021/22 PGA Tour Plater of the Year won four times in the 2022 calendar year, so will be hoping for another year like the last. Winning four times in one year is something only the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have done in recent time, so this just epitomizes how stellar a player the 26-year-old is.

The New Jersey man is in exceptional form and currently ranked at number 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. No wonder he is amongst the betting favorites this week and is therefore our best bet of the tournament.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +1000 with BetOnline.

The American Express Tip 2: Sam Burns To Win and Each-Way @ +3300 with BetOnline

Our each-way selection this week at The American Express is the four-time PGA tour winner and American golfing star, Sam Burns.

Burns comes here competing in only his second event of the year, and will be hopeful of picking up another two wins in 2023, like he has done in his two previous years on the PGA Tour in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The 26-year-old won twice on the PGA tour last yea. The Louisiana resident won both the Valspar Championship, which means he went back-to-back in that tournament, as well as winning the Charles Schwab Challenge in May, defeating world number one Scottie Scheffler in a play-off.

When Burns is on form, he is hard to stop. He has all of the tools necessary to hang around with the big boys on the PGA Tour, and is certainly a force to be reckoned with this week in California.

A really consistent player who doesn’t seem to make too many costly mistakes. Comes here in decent form after a good season last year and a decent opening tournament a fortnight ago at the Tournament Of Champions. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +3300 with BetOnline.

Other notable mentions

Although Scheffler and Burns are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Tony Finau @ +1400, Xander Schauffele @ +2000, Will Zalatoris @ +2000, Tom Hoge @ +3500 and Rickie Fowler @ +8000. All prices are with BetOnline.

The American Express 2023 Odds

Here is a list of BetOnline‘s prices for the upcoming golf this week:

American Express Golfers Odds Play Jon Rahm +600 Patrick Cantlay +1000 Scottie Scheffler +1000 Tony Finau +1400 Xander Schauffele +2000 Cameron Young +2000 Will Zalatoris +2000 Sungjae Im +2000 Tom Kim +2200 Sam Burns +3300 Si Woo Kim +3300 Brian Harman +3500 Aaron Wise +3500 Tom Hoge +3500 Taylor Montgomery +4000 Cameron Davis +4500

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

