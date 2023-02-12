American Football

Texas Sports Betting Update: TX Residents CAN Bet On The Super Bowl

Charlie Rhodes
Super Bowl Sunday is here, and Texas sports betting fans will be able to wager on the action by signing up to BetOnline.

How to Bet Legally on the Super Bowl in Texas

Sports betting in Texas remains a work in progress and a fresh vote is slated for 2023, but in the meantime fans of the NFL in Texas can bet on this weekend’s Super Bowl using offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline – instructions on how to sign up and claim their welcome offer can be found below:

  1. Sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2,000 to get the maximum bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023
$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

Is Super Bowl Betting Legal in Texas?

Sports betting is yet to be passed into law by the government in Texas, and regulated brands found elsewhere in the States are unable to take on customers from Texas.

However, offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline allow anyone in the US to bet online, meaning fans of the NFL don’t have to miss out on the action this weekend.

Super Bowl Betting For Texas Residents

Offshore sportsbooks also come equipped with a unique set of features that are hard to come by with traditional wagering sites.

For example:

  • No KYC checks – only a valid email and password is needed
  • Anyone 18 and over in any state can bet
  • Wide range of accepted payment methods including crypto
  • More player prop markets and competitive odds

Users in Texas will be able to access a diverse range of markets for the Super Bowl, including everything from traditional selections such as a moneyline winner and points spreads, right the way through to the MVP winner and player props which can be combined using excellent parlay building capabilities.

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
