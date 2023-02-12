Super Bowl Sunday is here, and Texas sports betting fans will be able to wager on the action by signing up to BetOnline.

How to Bet Legally on the Super Bowl in Texas

Sports betting in Texas remains a work in progress and a fresh vote is slated for 2023, but in the meantime fans of the NFL in Texas can bet on this weekend’s Super Bowl using offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline – instructions on how to sign up and claim their welcome offer can be found below:

Sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2,000 to get the maximum bonus Receive $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023

Is Super Bowl Betting Legal in Texas?

Sports betting is yet to be passed into law by the government in Texas, and regulated brands found elsewhere in the States are unable to take on customers from Texas.

However, offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline allow anyone in the US to bet online, meaning fans of the NFL don’t have to miss out on the action this weekend.

Super Bowl Betting For Texas Residents

Offshore sportsbooks also come equipped with a unique set of features that are hard to come by with traditional wagering sites.

For example:

No KYC checks – only a valid email and password is needed

Anyone 18 and over in any state can bet

Wide range of accepted payment methods including crypto

More player prop markets and competitive odds

Users in Texas will be able to access a diverse range of markets for the Super Bowl, including everything from traditional selections such as a moneyline winner and points spreads, right the way through to the MVP winner and player props which can be combined using excellent parlay building capabilities.

