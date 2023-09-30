College Football

Texas Sports Betting Update – Bet On Texas vs Kansas TODAY

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
This Bovada betting offer will give you $750 in free bets for Texas Longhorns vs Kansas Jayhawks. These free bets are available to use on any college football markets for the 2023 season.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On Texas Longhorns vs Kansas Jayhawks

Bovada are offering college football fans a chance to increase their bankroll ahead of Texas vs Kansas with a 75% deposit bonus worth up to $750.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the 2023 college football season.

How To Claim Your Texas vs Kansas Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in Texas vs Kansas free bets
Claim $750 Bovada Texas vs Kansas Free Bet

Texas Sports Betting Update

Texas hasn’t legalized sports betting in state yet, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the college football betting action.

Bovada not only welcomes new customers from Texas, but they offer much more than regular bookies can anyway including generous free bet offers.

Bovada give new customers outstanding bonuses such as hundreds of dollars in free bets, plus regular reload offers too. They also give the best odds and widest markets for college football betting, something the traditional bookies just can’t compete with.

Registration is quick and easy, taking only a few minutes with no KYC checks, anyone over 18 years can join and you’ll find very few betting limits once registered, meaning you won’t feel restricted or limited when betting.

If you’re looking to try college football betting online in Texas, then look no further, Bovada has it all.

Texas vs Kansas Betting Options In TX

Below we take you through some of the most popular avenues for keen college football bettors, but be sure to flick through the markets yourself to catch exclusive odds and niche selections.

  • Moneyline – bet on who you think will win a given game
  • Over/Under Spreads – bet on whether you think the final score will be more or less than the implied total, set by sportsbooks
  • Game Props – match events such as half-time winners, margin of victory or which team scores the first touchdown
  • Player Props – similar to game props, but you are focusing selections on individual players and their milestones in a given game, i.e passing yards, sacks etc
  • Same Game Parlays – one of the most popular options for college football betting, parlays allow you to combine game and player props in one selection for increased odds

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
