Texas sports betting is yet to be passed into law, but fans of the NFL can bet on the Texans vs Ravens this evening using legal and licensed sportsbooks, which can be accessed by anyone in the US.

How To Bet Legally On The Texans vs Ravens In Texas

Betting on this weekend’s Texans vs Ravens is made possible in Texas by using offshore sportsbooks. These sites allow anyone across the US to access sports betting markets, meaning even those residing in states where regulated sportsbooks aren’t up and running yet can bet legally.

BetOnline are one of the leading offshore brands, and you can sign up below:

Sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2,000 to get the maximum bonus Receive $1,000 in free bets for the Texans vs Ravens

1. $1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. Claim Offer

Is Texas vs Ravens Betting Legal In Texas?

Texas is yet to pass a bill that allows regulated brands to operate in the state, but offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline represent a legal alternative that customers across the nation can access.

BetOnline, for example, are licensed and have been operational for nearly 20 years.

Texans vs Ravens Betting For Texas Residents

Texas sports bettors will be able to access Divisional round odds for traditional markets such as points spreads and money lines, but perhaps the most redeeming feature on BetOnline is the ability to find deep player prop markets, which can be combined to make a high value parlay.

There are also benefits to betting using offshore sites, and the absence of ‘Know Your Customer’ means signing up is a hassle-free process.

Some of the other advantages include:

No KYC checks – only a valid email and password is needed

Anyone 18+ in the US can make an account

Alternative payment methods including crypto are accepted

Extensive player prop markets and better odds

Ravens Vs Texans Moneyline Betting

The NFL Playoff Divisional round gets going with the Houston Texans on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens. The Moneyline betting is when you place a bet on a team to win the game. In this case, the Ravens are clear favourites to win at -425, so a $100 bet on them at those odds returns a $23.52 profit.

If you fancy the upset though – a $100 bet on the Texans at +325 will profit $325.

Houston Texans +325

Baltimore Ravens -425

Ravens Vs Texans Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how many points will be scored in the game – by both teams combined. The total with BetOnline sits at 45 points and -110 on both under or over.

So, just decide if you think there will be more (or less) than 45 points scored in the game.

For example, a $100 bet on Over 44 points will profit $90.91.

Over 44 -110

Under 44 -110

Ravens Vs Texans Handicap Betting

With the opening Divisional game looking one sided in the market, then the handicap betting option is sure to be popular.

This market is designed to even things out in games where one side is favored but giving the sides a fake points head start or deficit.

For example – you can bet on the Texans with a +9.5 points start at -110, where a $100 bet here would profit $90.90.

Houston Texans (+9.5) -110

Baltimore Ravens (-9.5) -110

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

Baltimore Ravens Vs Houston Texans Odds

Moneyline: Houston Texans: +325 | Baltimore Ravens: -425

Point Spread: Texans (+9.5) -110 | Ravens (-9.5) -110

Total Points: Over 44.0 110 | Under 44.0 -110

