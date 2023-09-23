Get set for an intriguing Big 12 clash on Saturday, as we show you the optimal way to bet on Texas Tech vs West Virginia in Texas using our carefully selected sportsbook picks.

Top 5 Texas Sports Betting Sites For Texas Tech vs West Virginia

List Of The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For NFL

BetOnline – $1000 welcome bonus for new players Everygame – Deep NFL markets and strong customer loyalty rewards Bovada – Welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers BetNow – NFL specialists along with a generous welcome offer MyBookie – Competitive odds for all game and futures markets

How To Bet On Texas Tech vs West Virginia In Texas TODAY

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Texas Tech vs West Virginia bets

Latest Texas Sports Betting Update

Texas remains one of the few states where online sports betting is restricted. However, fear not, for the sportsbooks featured in this article allow for seamless wagering no matter which state you reside in.

Ahead of today’s massive Big 12 clash in West Virginia, college football markets are available to everyone to access even if they reside in a restricted state, such as Texas.

All the sportsbooks listed above operate offshore, which allows for a variety of unique benefits aside from the absence of geographical restrictions. In particular, the sign-up process is made simple by the absence of ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, meaning you just need an email and a password in mind.

Add to that exclusive markets such as college football player props – which can’t be accessed on traditional sites – and those of you in Texas can expect to find an all-encompassing betting experience for today’s clash in between Texas Tech and West Virginia.

RELATED: College Football Week 4 Picks, Predictions And Odds – Notre Dame vs Ohio State, Clemson vs Florida State And More

What Markets Can I Bet on For Texas Tech vs West Virginia?

Below we have outlined a handful of popular options for any given game using the sportsbooks listed in this article, but there are also plenty of additional markets to explore for college football such as futures or exclusive specials.

Spread Betting

Betting on the spread is typically the most popular option for bettors. Betting on the spread is appealing as it seemingly evens the odds between two unevenly matched teams.

When betting on the spread, there are two outcomes – ‘covering the spread’ and ‘beating the spread’.

For example, if Texas Tech are -5.5 against West Virginia who are +5.5, then the Red Raiders must win the game by six points or more ‘to cover the spread’. For West Virginia ‘to beat the spread’, they must either win the game or not lose by more than 5.5 points.

Money Line

Although spread betting is the most popular wagering market for College Football, betting on the money line is the most simple and straightforward bet.

An example of this is if you bet on Texas Tech to beat West Virginia on the moneyline at -120, if they win, your bet wins. If the Mountaineers win, then your bet loses.

Over/Under

This type of bet relates to the total amount of points in any given game – the spread will be set by the sportsbook and you are predicting whether the final scoreboard will be less or more.

For example, if the over/under line is set at Over 55 at -110 and Under 55 at -110, betting $100 on either outcome will win you $195.24.

If you bet on Under 55 and the points are under 55, your bet wins. If you bet on Under 55 and the total amount of points scored is over 55, then your bet loses.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are another popular market for College Football bettors. This market focuses on individual player performance and statistical milestones in each game.

For example, how many rushing yards a player will record, how many touchdowns a quarterback might throw.

Game Prop Bets

Game prop betting is a popular market for College Football bettors, and they focus on wider match events.

For example, what time the first score will be made, total number of touchdowns in the match pr perhaps which team will score first.

Same Game Parlays

Another option for College Football fans looking to place a wager is a same game parlay. This is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

For example, in your parlay you may want to combine the gamer winner, total number of points, which quarter will be the highest scoring, who will score the first touchdown and who will record the most receiving yards.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Odds, Line and Match Info

Spread: Texas Tech (-5.5)

Moneyline: Texas Tech -218, West Virginia +188

Total: 53.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 16:30 PM ET

RELATED: College Football Week 4 Schedule, Odds And Lines For Record Seven Ranked Matchups

Other Content You May Like