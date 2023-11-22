Betting

Texas Sports Betting Apps With Black Friday Deals: Claim $4,250 In Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
5 min read
black friday
black friday

We’ve found the top Texas sports betting apps with Black Friday deals that can land you up to $4,250 in free bets as betting bargain hunters look for the best deals this week.

We have compiled a list of the top Texas sports betting apps where you will find the best value and customer experience, as well as the most popular sports betting markets and competitive odds. So, if you want to bet in Texas these top US offshore betting sites will have you covered.

How To Join The Best Texas Sports Betting Apps For Black Friday

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Black Friday bets in Texas
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Best Texas Sports Betting Apps With Black Friday Deals

50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For New Customers 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

Top 5 Black Friday Texas Sports Betting Apps

  1. BetOnline – Outstanding welcome bonus for Texas bettors
  2. MyBookie – Top Texas sports betting app for Black Friday deal
  3. BetNow – Generous sports betting odds and 100% Black Friday deal
  4. Bovada – Trusted Texas sports betting app for betting fans
  5. Everygame –Welcome bonus await new customers on Black Friday

Latest Texas Sports Betting Update Ahead Of Black Friday

Bettors in Texas cannot yet take advantage of fully legalized sports betting this Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean that they are short on options as we look forward to another big day of deals and offers.

While traditional bookmakers in states in which sports betting is legal can offer plenty of familiarity, they are behind in the kind of value they can offer customers.

Our recommended Texas sports betting apps are available to all and are way ahead in terms of welcome bonuses and customer service.

These sites can offer very quick and easy sign-ups with no KYC checks for a start, and they are open to anyone age 18 years and over.

There are also unrivalled welcome bonuses to be claimed as well, because everyone knows that the only way to make gambling on sports even more fun is to do it with free bets. You will have plenty of opportunity to do just that when you bet in Texas using our recommended sites.

You can also expect industry-leading market-coverage and highly competitive odds, with all these sites true specialists in sports.

With these apps allowing their customers to bet on the move anyway in the US.

Ultimately, if you are looking to bet in Texas this Black Friday, the sites we have sourced will give you greater value and a better experience than you’ll find anywhere else.

Bet In ANY US State With Our Featured Sports Betting Apps For Black Friday

With our top 5 Texas sports betting apps situated offshore they don’t have to follow any set state rules on gambling. Therefore, if you live in a current banned betting area like Florida, Texas and California you can place bets with them safely and securely.

How To Get A Free Bet In Texas On Black Friday 2023

Everybody loves a free bet, and our recommended Texas sports betting apps have plenty of them to offer. To claim yours, simply follow the steps below.

1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
3. Join to the sports betting site with your key details (all stored safely and securely)
3. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
4. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

1. BetOnline Texas Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline really know how to turn heads with great welcome offers. Join to bet in Texas on any of the upcoming Black Friday sporting events, deposit between $55 and $2000 and you will get 50% of it back. That means you could net $1000 in free bets that you can use on their top sports betting app anywhere in the US.

$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer

2. MyBookie Texas Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

If you are on the lookout for a highly intuitive user-friendly platform from which to bet in Texas, then MyBookie is well worth a look this Black Friday. They have comprehensive market coverage and great sports betting odds, as well as 50% deposit bonus up to $1000.

$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

3. Bovada Texas Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For Black Friday

Bovada has become extremely popular among Texas sports betting sites, and their ability to brilliantly cater to both fiat and cryptocurrency customers is a big part of that. Both have their own Black Friday deals, with new customers getting a 75% bonus on their first deposit up to $750. Meaning a $1000 deposit will get you a $750 free bet or even a $100 outlay will net you a $75 free bet.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

4. BetNow Texas Sports Betting Offer: 100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

If you have a smaller budget for your first deposit, then BetNow could be exactly what you’re looking for. If your first deposit is between $20 and $1000 then you will get a stunning 100% of it back in free bets. That makes BetNow a highly popular option this Black Friday.

100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

5. Everygame Texas Sports Betting Offer: $500 Welcome Bonus

Everygame have been delivering quality to customers for three decades now and that doesn’t happen unless you really know what you’re doing. New users will get a nice $500 welcome offer with their 100% matched deposit bonus ahead of Black Friday.

100% Up to $500 For New Customers Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now
Author image
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

View All Posts By Andy Newton

