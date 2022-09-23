Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Player SGP Parlay With $750 NCAAF Free Bet

We have The Battle for the Chancellor’s Spurs when the Texas Longhorns meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders in one of the oldest rivalries in college football.
We have three plays you can use towards Longhorns vs Red Raiders same game parlay at Bovada and our three picks could net you $5547.51 from the $750 NFL free bet which you can claim below.
Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Texas FH -4 points @ -103 with Bovada
- Texas FH over 30.5 points @ -110 with Bovada
- Texas over 61 points @ -110 with Bovada
Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Texas FH -4 points -103
This is a rivalry game and Texas is currently seven point away favorites, and we think they will win the 1st half by more than four points.
The Longhorns defense is the key here, and the pass-first Red Raiders offense isn’t as good as what the Texas defense brings to the table. Look for the Longhorns to mix in a solid rushing game with an improving passing game and end the first half five points better than Texas Tech.
Some important trends for this pick:
- Longhorns are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 meetings
- Longhorns are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 meetings in Texas Tech
- Longhorns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall
Finally, Texas is the better side here, and we believe their defense will get one more TD than Texas Tech and end the first half covering the four-point spread.
Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Texas FH over 30.5 points -110
Last season these two sides combined for over 100 points and we think this matchup will go the same way. Look for plenty of first-half scoring led by the Longhorns and we also expect Texas Tech and QB Donovan Smith to light up the scoreboard with one of the top passing games in the country.
Some important trends for this pick:
- Over is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings
- Over is 5-2 in Red Raiders last 7 home games vs. a team with a winning road record
Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Texas over 61 points -110
As previously mentioned, these schools combined for over 100 points in 2021, and we expect similar results when these two meet Saturday.
Some important trends for this matchup.
- Over is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings
Finally, these two sides have terrific scoring offenses, and we should see a high-scoring affair Saturday afternoon.
