Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Player SGP Parlay With $750 NCAAF Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

We have The Battle for the Chancellor’s Spurs when the Texas Longhorns meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders in one of the oldest rivalries in college football.

We have three plays you can use towards Longhorns vs Red Raiders same game parlay at Bovada and our three picks could net you $5547.51 from the $750 NFL free bet which you can claim below.

Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Back Our Longhorns-Red Raiders Prop Bets @ Bovada

Best NCAAF Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $750 NCAAF Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Click here to sign up with Bovada Create account and deposit $750 with NCAAF promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets to use on our Texas-Texas Tech SGP betting picks

Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Texas FH -4 points -103

This is a rivalry game and Texas is currently seven point away favorites, and we think they will win the 1st half by more than four points.

The Longhorns defense is the key here, and the pass-first Red Raiders offense isn’t as good as what the Texas defense brings to the table. Look for the Longhorns to mix in a solid rushing game with an improving passing game and end the first half five points better than Texas Tech.

Some important trends for this pick:

Longhorns are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 meetings

Longhorns are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 meetings in Texas Tech

Longhorns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall

Finally, Texas is the better side here, and we believe their defense will get one more TD than Texas Tech and end the first half covering the four-point spread.

Back Texas FH -4 points -103 @ Bovada

Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Texas FH over 30.5 points -110

Last season these two sides combined for over 100 points and we think this matchup will go the same way. Look for plenty of first-half scoring led by the Longhorns and we also expect Texas Tech and QB Donovan Smith to light up the scoreboard with one of the top passing games in the country.



Some important trends for this pick:

Over is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings

Over is 5-2 in Red Raiders last 7 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

Back Texas FH over 30.5 points -110 @ Bovada

Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Texas over 61 points -110

As previously mentioned, these schools combined for over 100 points in 2021, and we expect similar results when these two meet Saturday.

Some important trends for this matchup.

Over is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings

Finally, these two sides have terrific scoring offenses, and we should see a high-scoring affair Saturday afternoon.

Back Texas over 61 points @ Bovada

Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Odds