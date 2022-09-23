Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Player Props Bets With $750 NCAAF Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have The Battle for the Chancellors Spur’s when the Texas Longhorns meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders in one of the oldest rivalries in college football.

We have a trio of prop bets you can use towards Saturdays Longhorns-Red Raiders Saturday matchup. You can use our free $750 bet towards any of these props for Saturdays contest.

Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Player Props Betting Tips

Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Tip 1: Bijan Robinson under 110.5 rushing yards -117

Robinson has rushed for 311 yards with five TD’s, but he faces a tough Red Raiders rushing defense, allowing just 83 yards per contest. That’s not to say Robinson won’t get his, he just won’t ramble for more than 111 yards.

Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Props Bets Tip 2: Donovan Smith over 273.5 passing yards -117

This matchup will be a high-scoring affair, and Texas Tech doesn’t run the football very often. Texas doesn’t defend the pass very well and Smith has zipped it for 785 yards, seven TD’s and five interceptions. The Longhorns allow an average of 216 yards per contest and in a game with an expected total over 60 points, look for Smith to eclipse the total Saturday.

Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Props Bets Tip 3: Jerand Bradley over 47.5 receiving yards -115

Bradley leads the Red Raiders with 14 receptions and 172 receiving yards, and it’s absurd in a game with this high of a total to not expect the leading receiver on a pass-first offense against a shaky Texas secondary wouldn’t exceed 48 yards.

