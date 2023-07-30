The recent clash of titans in the welterweight division saw Terence Crawford seize victory against Errol Spence Jr. Crawford’s dominance was clear, toppling Spence three times before the referee called the fight in the ninth round. The question swirling around the boxing world now is – who will Crawford face next? Could a rematch with Spence be on the cards? We asked our in-house oddsmaker, who will Terence Crawford’s next fight be against, and here, we take a look at the odds and potential opponents.

After last night’s boxing masterclass by Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. was adamant he would invoke his rematch clause in an attempt to turn the tables in the next bout. However, our own boxing trader believes that the rematch is far from nailed on.

Let’s take a closer look at the potential next opponents of Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford and their odds according to the SportsLens oddsmaker.

Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford Next Opponent Odds

Next Crawford Opponent Odds Errol Spence Jr. -150 Vergil Ortiz Jr +500 Jaron Ennis +700 Cody Crowley +1600 Any other fighter at 147 lbs +500 Any other fighter at 154 lbs +800

Rematch with Spence Most Likely but Other Contenders in the Mix

The betting odds from the SportsLens oddsmaker paint an interesting picture. Spence, despite his recent defeat, emerges as the favorite for Crawford’s next bout. With odds of -150, converted into probabilities, suggest a 60% chance that Crawford will face Spence once more. But it’s not that straightforward.

Spence’s contract allows him an immediate rematch clause, which he can invoke within 30 days. Yet, the decision is not as clear cut as it may seem.

Crawford’s dominant performance might trigger a cautious approach from Spence’s team. Will they consider the rematch a wise move, considering the crushing defeat? Or will they allow Spence more time to recoup and regain his fighting form before stepping back into the ring against someone other than the new undisputed welterweight champion?

But suppose Spence and his team decide to hold off on the rematch. In that case, Crawford has several worthy contenders vying for a shot at his title in the 147 lb division. The betting odds point towards two undefeated fighters, Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jaron Ennis.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jaron Ennis Among Favorites for Crawford’s Next Fight

The odds place Ortiz as a more likely contender at +500, roughly a 16.67% chance, with Ennis not far behind at +700, approximating a 12.5% probability.

Ortiz recently encountered challenges with an Eimantas Stanionis bout, having been postponed thrice due to Stanionis’s health complications and Ortiz’s struggles with long COVID and rhabdomyolysis. However, his knockout record and victories over renowned fighters make him a fascinating potential rival.

Ennis, meanwhile, has shown a lot of promise. His track record speaks volumes, boasting victories against strong competitors like Roiman Villa, Karen Chukhadzhyan, and Custio Clayton.

Could Crawford Move Up a Division?

At +1600, Canadian fighter Cody Crowley could also be a potential challenger. Crowley, coming off a recent win against Abel Ramos, is now the mandatory challenger to the WBC title.

Crawford also has the option to leave the 147 lbs division and venture into the 154 lbs category. If Crawford finds himself bereft of worthy challenges in his current division, a possible face-off with the reigning junior middleweight champion, Jermell Charlo, might entice him.

But this decision comes with one big question – is Crawford big enough to do battle at junior middleweight? His smaller frame would certainly put him at a bit of a disadvantage, but he is also talented enough to overcome that obstacle.

As the boxing world waits for Spence’s decision on the rematch clause, other challengers are licking their lips for the chance to show what they can do on the big stage. If Spence steps aside for the moment, it could open the door for rising stars like Ortiz, Ennis, or Crowley. Alternatively, Crawford could pursue new challenges at 154 lbs, perhaps leading to an epic showdown with Charlo. Whatever the decision, Crawford’s next fight promises to be a captivating chapter in his story.

