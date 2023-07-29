Boxing News

Terence Crawford Boxing Record: ‘Bud’ Has 30 KO’s In 39 Wins & 17 World Title Fight Victories

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Terence Crawford Boxing 1 1
Terence Crawford Boxing 1 1

With Terence Crawford embarking on the biggest fight of his life this weekend against Errol Spence Jr, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Crawford’s career thusfar. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, record in world title fights and how many knockout victories ‘Bud’ has on his resumé.

Terence Crawford Boxing Record

Terence Crawford faces the biggest fight of his life this Saturday night as he faces Errol Spence Jr at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world, with two of the best fighters on the planet going toe-to-toe for 147-pound supremacy.

‘Bud’ was last seen in action at the back end of last year, making a successful defense of his WBO World Welterweight Title against David Avanesyan. ‘Bud’ stopped ‘Ava’ in six rounds in his first fight in over a year. Crawford got paid an incredible $10 million for the bout, which was also seen as a keep-busy fight whilst negotiations were taking place for the Spence bout.

Prior to that fight, Crawford was last seen in November 2021 as he faces welterweight bogeyman Shawn Porter. Porter had given Spence hell back in September 2019, and did the exact same this time around against the 35-year-old. Crawford eventually won the bout via knockout in the tenth round, but it was a nip-and-tuck fight up until the ending.

The Nebraska man is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, up there with the likes of Naoya Inoue and Oleksandr Usyk. A win this weekend over Errol Spence Jr can solidify Crawford’s legacy as one of the best welterweight’s in recent boxing memory, as well as staking his claim at being the single best p4p fighter on the planet.

Overall Crawford boasts an impressive boxing record of 39 wins to no losses. Of these 39 wins, Spence has won all but nine bouts via knockout. Quite an emphatic knockout ratio from the former undisputed world super-lightweight champion.

The only men to go the distance with Crawford since stepping up to world level are Viktor Postol, Ricky Burns and Raymundo Beltran. This is why Crawford is almost always odds on to win via knockout with the best offshore gambling sites when he steps foot in the ring.

RELATED: Terence Crawford Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals

Terence Crawford fought in his first world title fight against Scotland’s Ricky Burns way back in March 2014. The American travelled to the UK and won the fight via unanimous decision, before defending the WBO World Lightweight Title on two occasions before stepping up to super-lightweight.

Crawford won the WBO strap at 140-pounds in his first fight up at super-light, beating Dierry Jean via 10th round TKO. ‘Bud’ then defended the belt once against Henry Lundy, before becoming unified champion after defeating Viktor Postol. Crawford then beat John Molina Jr and Felix Diaz for both of his WBO & WBC World Super-Lightweight Titles – winning both via stoppage.

The came the bout in which Terence Crawford became the undisputed super-lightweight champion. Crawford faces Julius Indongo for all four belts at 140-pounds, winning the fight via emphatic stoppage in just three rounds. After becoming undisputed champion, Crawford then dared to be great as he stepped up to welterweight in an attempt to become a three-weight world champion.

Crawford did just that at the first time of asking, as he beat Jeff Horn via nineth round TKO. Horn had of course beaten the great Manny Pacquiao to become world champion two fights before, but Crawford put a beating on the Australian before stopping him late on.

Then came defenses against the likes of Jose Benavidez Jr, Amir Khan, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Kell Brook, Shawn Porter and last time out against David Avanesyan. In typical Terence Crawford fashion, he of course won each and every won of these fights via knockout.

ALSO SEE: Who Is Terence Crawford’s Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About Crawford’s Long-Term Partner Alindra Person

Spence aims to move to 40-0 this weekend, claiming the biggest win of his career in the process against unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. If Crawford does indeed get his hand raised on Saturday night, he will write his name in the history books as one of the best welterweight fighters of all time.

Not to mention the fact he is already widely regarded as one of the best super-lightweight’s the world has ever seen having been the undisputed champion at 140-pounds already.

Terence Crawford has had a quite magnificent career since turning professional back in 2008. Now he has the chance to solidify himself as the best 147-pound fighter in recent boxing memory. A win on Saturday would see ‘Bud’ become the undisputed champion in a second weight division. Quite a remarkable feat.

Boxing fans are excited to see ‘Bud’ back in action for the first time this year in a quite remarkable fight for all of the marbles at welterweight.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Crawford’s next fight.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Terence Crawford Boxing 1 1
Boxing News

LATEST Terence Crawford Boxing Record: ‘Bud’ Has 30 KO’s In 39 Wins & 17 World Title Fight Victories

Author image Paul Kelly  •  2min
Errol Spence Jr Boxing 4 1
Boxing News
Errol Spence Jr Boxing Record: ‘The Truth’ Has 22 KO’s In 28 Wins & 7 World Title Fight Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3min

With Errol Spence Jr embarking on the biggest fight of his life this weekend against Terence Crawford, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Spence’s…

Errol Spence Jrs Girlfriend 1 1
Boxing News
Who Is Errol Spence Jr’s Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About ‘The Truth’s’ Love Life
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min

Ahead of the biggest fight of his life for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world against Terence Crawford, boxing fans want to know a bit more about Errol Spence…

Terence Crawford's Girlfriend
Boxing News
Who Is Terence Crawford’s Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About Crawford’s Long-Term Partner Alindra Person
Author image Paul Kelly  •  6min
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Boxing 1 1
Boxing News
When Is Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Paul Kelly  •  8min
Terence Crawford Boxing 2
Boxing News
Terence Crawford Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘Bud’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  9min
Errol Spence Jr Boxing 1 1
Boxing News
Errol Spence Jr Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘The Truth’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  10min
Arrow to top