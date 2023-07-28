With Terence Crawford embarking on the biggest fight of his life this weekend against Errol Spence Jr, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Crawford’s career thusfar. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, record in world title fights and how many knockout victories ‘Bud’ has on his resumé.

Terence Crawford Boxing Record

Terence Crawford faces the biggest fight of his life this Saturday night as he faces Errol Spence Jr at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world, with two of the best fighters on the planet going toe-to-toe for 147-pound supremacy.

‘Bud’ was last seen in action at the back end of last year, making a successful defense of his WBO World Welterweight Title against David Avanesyan. ‘Bud’ stopped ‘Ava’ in six rounds in his first fight in over a year. Crawford got paid an incredible $10 million for the bout, which was also seen as a keep-busy fight whilst negotiations were taking place for the Spence bout.

Prior to that fight, Crawford was last seen in November 2021 as he faces welterweight bogeyman Shawn Porter. Porter had given Spence hell back in September 2019, and did the exact same this time around against the 35-year-old. Crawford eventually won the bout via knockout in the tenth round, but it was a nip-and-tuck fight up until the ending.

The Nebraska man is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, up there with the likes of Naoya Inoue and Oleksandr Usyk. A win this weekend over Errol Spence Jr can solidify Crawford’s legacy as one of the best welterweight’s in recent boxing memory, as well as staking his claim at being the single best p4p fighter on the planet.

Overall Crawford boasts an impressive boxing record of 39 wins to no losses. Of these 39 wins, Spence has won all but nine bouts via knockout. Quite an emphatic knockout ratio from the former undisputed world super-lightweight champion.

The only men to go the distance with Crawford since stepping up to world level are Viktor Postol, Ricky Burns and Raymundo Beltran. This is why Crawford is almost always odds on to win via knockout with the best offshore gambling sites when he steps foot in the ring.

Terence Crawford fought in his first world title fight against Scotland’s Ricky Burns way back in March 2014. The American travelled to the UK and won the fight via unanimous decision, before defending the WBO World Lightweight Title on two occasions before stepping up to super-lightweight.

Crawford won the WBO strap at 140-pounds in his first fight up at super-light, beating Dierry Jean via 10th round TKO. ‘Bud’ then defended the belt once against Henry Lundy, before becoming unified champion after defeating Viktor Postol. Crawford then beat John Molina Jr and Felix Diaz for both of his WBO & WBC World Super-Lightweight Titles – winning both via stoppage.

The came the bout in which Terence Crawford became the undisputed super-lightweight champion. Crawford faces Julius Indongo for all four belts at 140-pounds, winning the fight via emphatic stoppage in just three rounds. After becoming undisputed champion, Crawford then dared to be great as he stepped up to welterweight in an attempt to become a three-weight world champion.

Crawford did just that at the first time of asking, as he beat Jeff Horn via nineth round TKO. Horn had of course beaten the great Manny Pacquiao to become world champion two fights before, but Crawford put a beating on the Australian before stopping him late on.

Then came defenses against the likes of Jose Benavidez Jr, Amir Khan, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Kell Brook, Shawn Porter and last time out against David Avanesyan. In typical Terence Crawford fashion, he of course won each and every won of these fights via knockout.

Spence aims to move to 40-0 this weekend, claiming the biggest win of his career in the process against unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. If Crawford does indeed get his hand raised on Saturday night, he will write his name in the history books as one of the best welterweight fighters of all time.

Not to mention the fact he is already widely regarded as one of the best super-lightweight’s the world has ever seen having been the undisputed champion at 140-pounds already.

Terence Crawford has had a quite magnificent career since turning professional back in 2008. Now he has the chance to solidify himself as the best 147-pound fighter in recent boxing memory. A win on Saturday would see ‘Bud’ become the undisputed champion in a second weight division. Quite a remarkable feat.

Boxing fans are excited to see ‘Bud’ back in action for the first time this year in a quite remarkable fight for all of the marbles at welterweight.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Crawford’s next fight.

Other Content You May Like