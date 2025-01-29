Boxing News

Teofimo Lopez Ordered To Defend WBO World Super-Lightweight Title Against Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr Winner

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Teofimo Lopez - Boxing 1
Teofimo Lopez - Boxing 1

Two-weight world champion Teofimo Lopez has been ordered to defend his WBO World Super-Lightweight Title against the Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr winner.

Lopez has been ordered to defend his 140-pound world title belt within 180 days of the Catterall vs Barboza Jr contest on February 15.

Teofimo Lopez Ordered To Fight Catterall vs Barboza Jr Winner

Two-weight world champion Teofimo Lopez has been ordered by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to defend his WBO World Super-Lightweight Title against the winner of Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr.

Lopez hasn’t fought since June 2024 when he beat Steve Claggett somewhat underwhelmingly. Now, the WBO are ordering their 140-pound champion to defend his belt against the Catterall vs Barboza Jr, who fight on February 15.

‘The Takeover’ is being told he must either defend his belt against the winner of that bout on February 15 from the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, England, or else vacate his title and move up in weight.

There has been rumors that Lopez days at 140-pounds could be done, with a move to welterweight potentially on the cards. However, this is mere speculation and nothing has been confirmed either way.

Whatever Lopez does with his WBO belt will be a good indicator of what his future looks like. A spring showdown with Jack Catterall, perhaps in Saudi Arabia or even England, would be a superb fight.

Lopez would likely be a favorite with the best online US sportsbooks to beat ‘El Gato’, as well as Barboza Jr.

Lopez Must Defend WBO Belt Within 180 Days Of February 15

After being ordered to defend his WBO World Super-Lightweight Title against the Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr winner, Teofimo Lopez has 180 days to put his belt on the line and defend it or else lose it completely.

The WBO have revealed that Lopez must either defend his world title within 180 days of February 15, once we know the winner of the Catterall vs Barboza Jr bout, or else vacate his title entirely.

It remains to be seen what choice ‘The Takeover’ will make. If he decides to remain at 140-pounds and defend it against either Catterall or Barboza, he would go into a fight against them both as the favorite with the best offshore betting sites.

WBO President Gustavo Olivieri posted a cryptic message on social media, indicating that the two-weight world champion must defend his belt or he will lose it:

“Lopez must discharge his mandatory obligation against the winner of Catterall-Barboza within 180 days after their bout to terminate interim status and ensure a single WBO junior-welterweight champion,” the sanctioning body’s president said..

Be sure to check out the various boxing betting offers and free bet deals across the SportsLens site ahead of Teofimo Lopez’s next fight.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Jaron Boots Ennis Boxing 1 1
Boxing News

LATEST Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis Welterweight Unification Clash Set For April 12 In Atlantic City

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 20 2025
Daniel Dubois Boxing 1
Boxing News
Daniel Dubois Set To Defend Heavyweight Title Against Joseph Parker On Riyadh Co-Main Event In February
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 03 2024

Daniel Dubois has booked his heavyweight title defence for the new year, with the champion set to take on Joseph Parker on what is a stacked February card. Daniel Dubois…

Sylvester stallone
Boxing News
Sylvester Stallone Apologises To Jake Paul After Deleting Instagram Post Claiming Mike Tyson ‘Spared His Life’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 29 2024

The world renowned actor most famous for his role in the ‘Rocky’ franchise has taken back a personal attack on Jake Paul after the ‘Problem Child’s’ win against Mike Tyson….

Ryan Garcia Next Fight Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing News
Ryan Garcia Set To Return To The Ring In December For Exhibition Bout Against Rukiya Anpo In Japan
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 28 2024
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Boxing News
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship President Wants To Add Some Huge Names In Fighting To Latest Roster
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2024
Jake Paul Boxing
Boxing News
Jake Paul Responds To Daniel Dubois Call Out With Cheeky Message To Heavyweight Champion
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 19 2024
Tommy Fury Boxing
Boxing News
Tommy Fury Announces Next Fight As He Will Face Darren Till On His Return To the Ring
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 18 2024
Arrow to top