Teofimo Lopez Ordered To Fight Catterall vs Barboza Jr Winner

Lopez has been ordered to defend his 140-pound world title belt within 180 days of the Catterall vs Barboza Jr contest on February 15.

Two-weight world champion Teofimo Lopez has been ordered by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to defend his WBO World Super-Lightweight Title against the winner of Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr.

Lopez hasn’t fought since June 2024 when he beat Steve Claggett somewhat underwhelmingly. Now, the WBO are ordering their 140-pound champion to defend his belt against the Catterall vs Barboza Jr, who fight on February 15.

‘The Takeover’ is being told he must either defend his belt against the winner of that bout on February 15 from the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, England, or else vacate his title and move up in weight.

There has been rumors that Lopez days at 140-pounds could be done, with a move to welterweight potentially on the cards. However, this is mere speculation and nothing has been confirmed either way.

Whatever Lopez does with his WBO belt will be a good indicator of what his future looks like. A spring showdown with Jack Catterall, perhaps in Saudi Arabia or even England, would be a superb fight.

After being ordered to defend his WBO World Super-Lightweight Title against the Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr winner, Teofimo Lopez has 180 days to put his belt on the line and defend it or else lose it completely.

The WBO have revealed that Lopez must either defend his world title within 180 days of February 15, once we know the winner of the Catterall vs Barboza Jr bout, or else vacate his title entirely.

WBO President Gustavo Olivieri posted a cryptic message on social media, indicating that the two-weight world champion must defend his belt or he will lose it:

“Lopez must discharge his mandatory obligation against the winner of Catterall-Barboza within 180 days after their bout to terminate interim status and ensure a single WBO junior-welterweight champion,” the sanctioning body’s president said..

