Tennis Spread Betting: How to Bet on Wimbledon 2022 with Spreadex

If you are unfamiliar with spread betting, it can be a fantastic way to make your money go that little bit further. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive run through of just how successful spread betting can be, and with Wimbledon in full swing, exploring the various tennis markets to sink your teeth into.
What is Spread Betting?
Rather than betting an a traditional fixed odds selection where you are counting on a particular outcome, spread betting allows you to ‘short’, or in other words, sell a particular market.
Taking Wimbledon for example, customers can choose to buy or sell on the outcome of an event. So, if you were to bet on the total number of aces to be recorded in any given match, or per player, you would be predicting whether the total number is less or more than the bookmaker’s total spread.
In other words, you would buy if you think the outcome is higher than the bookmaker prediction, or sell if you think it will be less.
What makes spread betting such an intriguing prospect is that the more correct you are, the more you stand to win. However, depending on the margin of error if you get the prediction wrong, you could lose multiples of your initial stake.
Example of How it Works
Let’s say Spreadex are offering a prediction that there will be between 34-36 games in total in a best of five match at Wimbledon.
- If you believe that there will be in excess of 36 games played, you would BUY on the spread.
- If you were to SELL you would be banking on there being less that 34.
In Action
1. You place a BUY order at 36 games for £5 per game.
2. The final score is 7-6 1-6 7-6 4-6 6-4 in a 5-set thriller (53 games in total).
3. Your profit therefore amounts to £85 ((53-36) x 5).
It is important to remember with spread betting you can lose more than your original stake, so be sure to read and set the loss limits on Spreadex.
What Markets Can I Bet on at Wimbledon 2022?
Below we have listed some of the markets you are able to bet on with Spreadex throughout this year’s tournament.
- Match Winner
- Match Supremacy (the winning margin in any given match)
- Total Match Points
- Total Games Played
- Total Points Played
- Total Sets
- Total Aces
- Total Double Faults
There are more markets to explore on Spreadex, who also offer customers the opportunity to try their hand at fixed odds betting.
