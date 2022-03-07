Tennis Live Streaming | How to Watch WTA Indian Wells Live Stream Free

WTA Indian Wells is one of the most popular women’s tournaments on the planet, beaten only by the Grand Slams. The tournament starts this week in California, and you can find out how to stream WTA Indian Wells matches live when you read below.

How to watch WTA Indian Wells Tennis Live in the UK

If you want to watch the WTA Indian Wells tournament, you can do so at bet365. However, you will need to have a funded account to watch, or alternatively, you’ll need to have placed a real money bet within the previous 24 hours.

To stream a match at bet365, head to the WTA Indian Wells page and then find the match you want to watch. You then need to click the play icon next to the match, which will start the live stream.

WTA Indian Wells Odds – Qualifying round

WTA Indian Wells Tennis Betting tips

There are plenty of matches to choose from above when selecting our WTA Indian Wells prediction, but the match we’re going to select is the one between Xinyu Wang and Katie Boulter.

This match has pretty even odds, reflecting the bookies’ opinion that this will be a tight affair. Wang is ranked number 84 in the world and recently reached the Abierto GNP Seguros round of 16. She also reached the round of 16 in her previous tournament, the Abierto Akron Zapopan.

Boulter, who is ranked number 127 in the world, will be well-known to UK fans. She recently reached the round of 16 at the Lyon Open, where she had to come through two qualifying rounds, and previously to that, she won the W60 Grenoble. She’s in great form and will fancy her chances against Wang.

We also fancy Boulter’s chances of winning this match, despite her being the underdog, which is why we’re recommending a bet on the British player. You’ll get odds of 11/10 on Boulter to win at bet365.

WTA Indian Wells Tennis Live Stream Schedule

Qualifying: March 7th

First round: March 9th – March 10th

Second round: March 11th – March 12th

Third round: March 13th – March 14th

Round of 16: March 15th

Quarter-finals: March 16th – March 17th

Semi-finals: March 18th

Final: March 20th

Where does WTA Indian Wells Tennis takes place?

This tournament takes place in Indian Wells, California. It is held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which has hard courts.

Bet365 Tennis Live Streaming

