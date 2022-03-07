Tennis Live Streaming | How to Watch WTA Indian Wells Live Stream Free

WTA Indian Wells is one of the most popular women’s tournaments on the planet, beaten only by the Grand Slams. The tournament starts this week in California, and you can find out how to stream WTA Indian Wells matches live when you read below.
How to watch WTA Indian Wells Tennis Live in the UK
- Click here to sign up to bet365
- Register an account by entering your details
- Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your account
- Watch any of the ATP Challenger Roseto live streams on bet365
Betting sites with tennis live stream
These bookies show WTA Indian Wells live and you can start watching by clicking below and signing up.
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
If you want to watch the WTA Indian Wells tournament, you can do so at bet365. However, you will need to have a funded account to watch, or alternatively, you’ll need to have placed a real money bet within the previous 24 hours.
To stream a match at bet365, head to the WTA Indian Wells page and then find the match you want to watch. You then need to click the play icon next to the match, which will start the live stream.
- See how to stream ATP Challenger Monterrey live online.
WTA Indian Wells Odds – Qualifying round
Catherine McNally vs Anna-Lena Friedsam odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Catherine McNally
|1/2
|Anna-Lena Friedsam
|6/4
Daria Saville vs Kamila Rakhimova odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Daria Saville
|4/6
|Kamila Rakhimova
|11/10
Greet Minnen vs Mai Hontama odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Greet Minnen
|1/2
|Mai Hontama
|6/4
Harmony Tan vs Priscilla Hon odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Harmony Tan
|8/15
|Priscilla Hon
|11/8
Lauren Davis vs Kirsten Flipkins odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Lauren Davis
|2/5
|Kirsten Flipkins
|7/4
Magdalena Frech vs Alycia Parks odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Magdalena Frech
|1/3
|Alycia Parks
|9/4
Olga Govortsova vs Aleksandra Krunic odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Olga Govortsova
|7/4
|Aleksandra Krunic
|2/5
Rebeka Masarova vs Heather Watson odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Rebeka Masarova
|13/8
|Heather Watson
|4/9
Astra Sharma vs Yue Yuan odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Astra Sharma
|8/11
|Yue Yuan
|1/1
Elizabeth Mandlik vs Viktoriya Tomova odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Elizabeth Mandlik
|13/8
|Viktoriya Tomova
|4/9
Kaja Juvan vs Tatjana Maria odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Kaja Juvan
|4/11
|Tatjana Maria
|2/1
Lesia Tsurenko vs Irina Bara odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Lesia Tsurenko
|3/10
|Irina Bara
|12/5
Lucia Bronzetti vs Renata Zarazua odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Lucia Bronzetti
|1/3
|Renata Zarazua
|9/4
Maddison Inglis vs Dalma Galfi odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Maddison Inglis
|6/5
|Dalma Galfi
|8/13
Sara Errani vs Ekaterine Gorgodze odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Sara Errani
|4/11
|Ekaterine Gorgodze
|2/1
Xinyu Wang vs Katie Boulter odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Xinyu Wang
|4/6
|Katie Boulter
|11/10
Anna Kalinskaya vs Reese Brantmeier odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Anna Kalinskaya
|1/6
|Reese Brantmeier
|4/1
Christina McHale vs Jule Niemeier
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Christina McHale
|7/4
|Jule Niemeier
|2/5
Diane Parry vs Anastasia Gasanova odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Diane Parry
|8/15
|Anastasia Gasanova
|11/8
Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove vs Harriet Dart odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove
|13/8
|Harriet Dart
|4/9
Marie Bouzkova vs Linda Fruhvirtova odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Marie Bouzkova
|1/3
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|9/4
Panna Udvardy vs Ashlyn Krueger odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Panna Udvardy
|4/9
|Ashlyn Krueger
|13/8
Reka-Luca Jani vs Chloe Paquet odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Reka-Luca Jani
|11/8
|Chloe Paquet
|8/15
Theadora Rabman vs Qiang Wang odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Theadora Rabman
|18/1
|Qiang Wang
|1/50
WTA Indian Wells Tennis Betting tips
There are plenty of matches to choose from above when selecting our WTA Indian Wells prediction, but the match we’re going to select is the one between Xinyu Wang and Katie Boulter.
This match has pretty even odds, reflecting the bookies’ opinion that this will be a tight affair. Wang is ranked number 84 in the world and recently reached the Abierto GNP Seguros round of 16. She also reached the round of 16 in her previous tournament, the Abierto Akron Zapopan.
Boulter, who is ranked number 127 in the world, will be well-known to UK fans. She recently reached the round of 16 at the Lyon Open, where she had to come through two qualifying rounds, and previously to that, she won the W60 Grenoble. She’s in great form and will fancy her chances against Wang.
We also fancy Boulter’s chances of winning this match, despite her being the underdog, which is why we’re recommending a bet on the British player. You’ll get odds of 11/10 on Boulter to win at bet365.
ATP Challenger Santiago betting tip: Katie Boulter to beat Xinyu Wang @ 11/10 with bet365
WTA Indian Wells Tennis Live Stream Schedule
Qualifying: March 7th
First round: March 9th – March 10th
Second round: March 11th – March 12th
Third round: March 13th – March 14th
Round of 16: March 15th
Quarter-finals: March 16th – March 17th
Semi-finals: March 18th
Final: March 20th
- See how to stream ATP Challenger Roseto online live.
Where does WTA Indian Wells Tennis takes place?
This tournament takes place in Indian Wells, California. It is held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which has hard courts.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet365 Tennis Live Streaming
To watch any tennis live streams on the bet365 live streaming player.
- Click here to sign up to bet365
- Register an account by entering your details
- Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your account
- Watch any tennis live streams on bet365