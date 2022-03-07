Countries
Home News tennis live streaming how to watch wta indian wells live stream free

Tennis Live Streaming | How to Watch WTA Indian Wells Live Stream Free

Updated

45 mins ago

on

Katie Boulter

WTA Indian Wells is one of the most popular women’s tournaments on the planet, beaten only by the Grand Slams. The tournament starts this week in California, and you can find out how to stream WTA Indian Wells matches live when you read below.

How to watch WTA Indian Wells Tennis Live in the UK

Betting sites with tennis live stream

These bookies show WTA Indian Wells live and you can start watching by clicking below and signing up.

If you want to watch the WTA Indian Wells tournament, you can do so at bet365. However, you will need to have a funded account to watch, or alternatively, you’ll need to have placed a real money bet within the previous 24 hours.

To stream a match at bet365, head to the WTA Indian Wells page and then find the match you want to watch. You then need to click the play icon next to the match, which will start the live stream.

bet365 tennis stream

WTA Indian Wells Odds – Qualifying round

Catherine McNally vs Anna-Lena Friedsam odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Catherine McNally 1/2 Bet365 logo
Anna-Lena Friedsam 6/4 Bet365 logo

Daria Saville vs Kamila Rakhimova odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Daria Saville 4/6 Bet365 logo
Kamila Rakhimova 11/10 Bet365 logo

Greet Minnen vs Mai Hontama odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Greet Minnen 1/2 Bet365 logo
Mai Hontama 6/4 Bet365 logo

Harmony Tan vs Priscilla Hon odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Harmony Tan 8/15 Bet365 logo
Priscilla Hon 11/8 Bet365 logo

Lauren Davis vs Kirsten Flipkins odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Lauren Davis 2/5 Bet365 logo
Kirsten Flipkins 7/4 Bet365 logo

Magdalena Frech vs Alycia Parks odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Magdalena Frech 1/3 Bet365 logo
Alycia Parks 9/4 Bet365 logo

Olga Govortsova vs Aleksandra Krunic odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Olga Govortsova 7/4 Bet365 logo
Aleksandra Krunic 2/5 Bet365 logo

Rebeka Masarova vs Heather Watson odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Rebeka Masarova 13/8 Bet365 logo
Heather Watson 4/9 Bet365 logo

Astra Sharma vs Yue Yuan odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Astra Sharma 8/11 Bet365 logo
Yue Yuan 1/1 Bet365 logo

Elizabeth Mandlik vs Viktoriya Tomova odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Elizabeth Mandlik 13/8 Bet365 logo
Viktoriya Tomova 4/9 Bet365 logo

Kaja Juvan vs Tatjana Maria odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Kaja Juvan 4/11 Bet365 logo
Tatjana Maria 2/1 Bet365 logo

Lesia Tsurenko vs Irina Bara odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Lesia Tsurenko 3/10 Bet365 logo
Irina Bara 12/5 Bet365 logo

Lucia Bronzetti vs Renata Zarazua odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Lucia Bronzetti 1/3 Bet365 logo
Renata Zarazua 9/4 Bet365 logo

Maddison Inglis vs Dalma Galfi odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Maddison Inglis 6/5 Bet365 logo
Dalma Galfi 8/13 Bet365 logo

Sara Errani vs Ekaterine Gorgodze odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Sara Errani 4/11 Bet365 logo
Ekaterine Gorgodze 2/1 Bet365 logo

Xinyu Wang vs Katie Boulter odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Xinyu Wang 4/6 Bet365 logo
Katie Boulter 11/10 Bet365 logo

Anna Kalinskaya vs Reese Brantmeier odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Anna Kalinskaya 1/6 Bet365 logo
Reese Brantmeier 4/1 Bet365 logo

Christina McHale vs Jule Niemeier

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Christina McHale 7/4 Bet365 logo
Jule Niemeier 2/5 Bet365 logo

Diane Parry vs Anastasia Gasanova odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Diane Parry 8/15 Bet365 logo
Anastasia Gasanova 11/8 Bet365 logo

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove vs Harriet Dart odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 13/8 Bet365 logo
Harriet Dart 4/9 Bet365 logo

Marie Bouzkova vs Linda Fruhvirtova odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Marie Bouzkova 1/3 Bet365 logo
Linda Fruhvirtova 9/4 Bet365 logo

Panna Udvardy vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Panna Udvardy 4/9 Bet365 logo
Ashlyn Krueger 13/8 Bet365 logo

Reka-Luca Jani vs Chloe Paquet odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Reka-Luca Jani 11/8 Bet365 logo
Chloe Paquet 8/15 Bet365 logo

Theadora Rabman vs Qiang Wang odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Theadora Rabman 18/1 Bet365 logo
Qiang Wang 1/50 Bet365 logo

WTA Indian Wells Tennis Betting tips

There are plenty of matches to choose from above when selecting our WTA Indian Wells prediction, but the match we’re going to select is the one between Xinyu Wang and Katie Boulter.

This match has pretty even odds, reflecting the bookies’ opinion that this will be a tight affair. Wang is ranked number 84 in the world and recently reached the Abierto GNP Seguros round of 16. She also reached the round of 16 in her previous tournament, the Abierto Akron Zapopan.

Boulter, who is ranked number 127 in the world, will be well-known to UK fans. She recently reached the round of 16 at the Lyon Open, where she had to come through two qualifying rounds, and previously to that, she won the W60 Grenoble. She’s in great form and will fancy her chances against Wang.

We also fancy Boulter’s chances of winning this match, despite her being the underdog, which is why we’re recommending a bet on the British player. You’ll get odds of 11/10 on Boulter to win at bet365.

ATP Challenger Santiago betting tip: Katie Boulter to beat Xinyu Wang @ 11/10 with bet365

WTA Indian Wells Tennis Live Stream Schedule

Qualifying: March 7th

First round: March 9th – March 10th

Second round: March 11th – March 12th

Third round: March 13th – March 14th

Round of 16: March 15th

Quarter-finals: March 16th – March 17th

Semi-finals: March 18th

Final: March 20th

Where does WTA Indian Wells Tennis takes place?

This tournament takes place in Indian Wells, California. It is held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which has hard courts.

Bet365 Tennis Live Streaming

To watch any tennis live streams on the bet365 live streaming player.

  • Click here to sign up to bet365
  • Register an account by entering your details
  • Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your account
  • Watch any tennis live streams on bet365
