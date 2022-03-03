Countries
Tennis Live Streaming | How to Watch Davis Cup Qualifiers Live Stream Free

Soonwoo Kwon

The Davis Cup Qualifier between South Korea and Austria is currently underway, and Friday sees two singles matches: Ji Sung Nam vs Dennis Novak and Soonwoo Kwon vs Jurij Rodionov. Keep reading to find out how to stream Davis Cup Qualifiers online.

How to watch Davis Cup Qualifiers Tennis Live in the UK

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

If you want to stream the Davis Cup Qualifiers at bet365, you’ll first need to have a funded account – even just £0.01 in your account is enough. Alternatively, you must have placed a real money bet at bet365 within the previous 24 hours.

To access the live stream, head to the tennis section then click the “In-Play’ option. You’ll then be able to locate the match you want to watch. A simple click on the play icon will start the stream, allowing you to both bet and watch live at the same time.

Davis Cup odds

Ji Sung Nam vs Dennis Novak odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Ji Sung Nam 11/4 Bet365 logo
Dennis Novak 1/4 Bet365 logo

Soonwoo Kwon vs Jurij Rodionov odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Soonwoo Kwon 4/9 Bet365 logo
Jurij Rodionov 13/8 Bet365 logo

Davis Cup Qualifiers Tennis Betting tips

As you can see, each match has its own strong favourite – Novak is hotly tipped to beat Ji Sung Nam, and Soonwoo Kwon is strongly fancied to triumph over Rodionov. Neither player has odds that appeal particularly to us, so we’ll need to look elsewhere for our Davis Cup Qualifiers betting tips.

Looking through the markets, one really caught our attention – the match handicap for the Nam vs Novak contest. You’ll be able to get Nam at +3.5 games at odds of 11/10, which seems great to us.

If you’re thinking about the other match instead, we also think that the handicap market looks great. You’ll be able to get Soonwoo Kwon at -2.5 games at odds of 8/11. Of the two bets, we prefer the one on Ji Sung Nam, but both have decent chances of being winners.

Davis Cup Qualifiers betting tip: Ji Sung Nam +3.5 to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Davis Cup Qualifiers Tennis Live Stream Schedule

All Davis Cup Qualifiers will take place on March 4 and 5.

Davis Cup March 4 fixtures

  • Ji Sung Nam vs Dennis Novak: March 4th 02:00 (GMT)
  • Soonwoo Kwon vs Jurij Rodionov: March 4th 03:30 (GMT)

TBC

  • France vs Ecuador
  • Spain vs Romania
  • Finland vs Belgium
  • United States vs Colombia
  • Netherlands vs Canada
  • Germany vs Brazil
  • Slovakia vs Italy
  • Australia vs Hungary
  • Norway vs Kazakhstan
  • Sweden vs Japan
  • Argentina vs Czech Republic

Where do the Davis Cup Qualifiers Tennis take place?

This Davis Cup Qualifiers take place in a venue in a city of the home team.

Fixture Venue
France vs Ecuador Pau
Spain vs Romania Marbella
Finland vs Belgium Espoo
United States vs Colombia Reno
Netherlands vs Canada The Hague
Germany vs Brazil Rio de Janeiro
Slovakia vs Italy Bratislava
Australia vs Hungary Sydney
Norway vs Kazakhstan Oslo
Sweden vs Japan Helsingborg
Argentina vs Czech Republic Buenos Aires
South Korea vs Austria Seoul
Bet365 Tennis Live Streaming

To watch any tennis live streams on the bet365 live streaming player.

