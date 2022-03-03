Tennis Live Streaming | How to Watch Davis Cup Qualifiers Live Stream Free

The Davis Cup Qualifier between South Korea and Austria is currently underway, and Friday sees two singles matches: Ji Sung Nam vs Dennis Novak and Soonwoo Kwon vs Jurij Rodionov. Keep reading to find out how to stream Davis Cup Qualifiers online.

How to watch Davis Cup Qualifiers Tennis Live in the UK

If you want to stream the Davis Cup Qualifiers at bet365, you’ll first need to have a funded account – even just £0.01 in your account is enough. Alternatively, you must have placed a real money bet at bet365 within the previous 24 hours.

To access the live stream, head to the tennis section then click the “In-Play’ option. You’ll then be able to locate the match you want to watch. A simple click on the play icon will start the stream, allowing you to both bet and watch live at the same time.

Davis Cup odds

Ji Sung Nam vs Dennis Novak odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Ji Sung Nam 11/4 Dennis Novak 1/4

Soonwoo Kwon vs Jurij Rodionov odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Soonwoo Kwon 4/9 Jurij Rodionov 13/8

Davis Cup Qualifiers Tennis Betting tips

As you can see, each match has its own strong favourite – Novak is hotly tipped to beat Ji Sung Nam, and Soonwoo Kwon is strongly fancied to triumph over Rodionov. Neither player has odds that appeal particularly to us, so we’ll need to look elsewhere for our Davis Cup Qualifiers betting tips.

Looking through the markets, one really caught our attention – the match handicap for the Nam vs Novak contest. You’ll be able to get Nam at +3.5 games at odds of 11/10, which seems great to us.

If you’re thinking about the other match instead, we also think that the handicap market looks great. You’ll be able to get Soonwoo Kwon at -2.5 games at odds of 8/11. Of the two bets, we prefer the one on Ji Sung Nam, but both have decent chances of being winners.

Davis Cup Qualifiers betting tip: Ji Sung Nam +3.5 to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Davis Cup Qualifiers Tennis Live Stream Schedule

All Davis Cup Qualifiers will take place on March 4 and 5.

Davis Cup March 4 fixtures

Ji Sung Nam vs Dennis Novak: March 4th 02:00 (GMT)

Soonwoo Kwon vs Jurij Rodionov: March 4th 03:30 (GMT)

TBC

France vs Ecuador

Spain vs Romania

Finland vs Belgium

United States vs Colombia

Netherlands vs Canada

Germany vs Brazil

Slovakia vs Italy

Australia vs Hungary

Norway vs Kazakhstan

Sweden vs Japan

Argentina vs Czech Republic

Where do the Davis Cup Qualifiers Tennis take place?

This Davis Cup Qualifiers take place in a venue in a city of the home team.

Fixture Venue France vs Ecuador Pau Spain vs Romania Marbella Finland vs Belgium Espoo United States vs Colombia Reno Netherlands vs Canada The Hague Germany vs Brazil Rio de Janeiro Slovakia vs Italy Bratislava Australia vs Hungary Sydney Norway vs Kazakhstan Oslo Sweden vs Japan Helsingborg Argentina vs Czech Republic Buenos Aires South Korea vs Austria Seoul

Bet365 Tennis Live Streaming

To watch any tennis live streams on the bet365 live streaming player.