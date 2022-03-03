Tennis Live Streaming | How to Watch Davis Cup Qualifiers Live Stream Free

The Davis Cup Qualifier between South Korea and Austria is currently underway, and Friday sees two singles matches: Ji Sung Nam vs Dennis Novak and Soonwoo Kwon vs Jurij Rodionov. Keep reading to find out how to stream Davis Cup Qualifiers online.
T&Cs apply, 18+.
Davis Cup odds
Ji Sung Nam vs Dennis Novak odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Ji Sung Nam
|11/4
|Dennis Novak
|1/4
Soonwoo Kwon vs Jurij Rodionov odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Soonwoo Kwon
|4/9
|Jurij Rodionov
|13/8
Davis Cup Qualifiers Tennis Betting tips
As you can see, each match has its own strong favourite – Novak is hotly tipped to beat Ji Sung Nam, and Soonwoo Kwon is strongly fancied to triumph over Rodionov. Neither player has odds that appeal particularly to us, so we’ll need to look elsewhere for our Davis Cup Qualifiers betting tips.
Looking through the markets, one really caught our attention – the match handicap for the Nam vs Novak contest. You’ll be able to get Nam at +3.5 games at odds of 11/10, which seems great to us.
If you’re thinking about the other match instead, we also think that the handicap market looks great. You’ll be able to get Soonwoo Kwon at -2.5 games at odds of 8/11. Of the two bets, we prefer the one on Ji Sung Nam, but both have decent chances of being winners.
Davis Cup Qualifiers betting tip: Ji Sung Nam +3.5 to win @ 11/10 with bet365
Davis Cup Qualifiers Tennis Live Stream Schedule
All Davis Cup Qualifiers will take place on March 4 and 5.
Davis Cup March 4 fixtures
- Ji Sung Nam vs Dennis Novak: March 4th 02:00 (GMT)
- Soonwoo Kwon vs Jurij Rodionov: March 4th 03:30 (GMT)
TBC
- France vs Ecuador
- Spain vs Romania
- Finland vs Belgium
- United States vs Colombia
- Netherlands vs Canada
- Germany vs Brazil
- Slovakia vs Italy
- Australia vs Hungary
- Norway vs Kazakhstan
- Sweden vs Japan
- Argentina vs Czech Republic
Where do the Davis Cup Qualifiers Tennis take place?
This Davis Cup Qualifiers take place in a venue in a city of the home team.
|Fixture
|Venue
|France vs Ecuador
|Pau
|Spain vs Romania
|Marbella
|Finland vs Belgium
|Espoo
|United States vs Colombia
|Reno
|Netherlands vs Canada
|The Hague
|Germany vs Brazil
|Rio de Janeiro
|Slovakia vs Italy
|Bratislava
|Australia vs Hungary
|Sydney
|Norway vs Kazakhstan
|Oslo
|Sweden vs Japan
|Helsingborg
|Argentina vs Czech Republic
|Buenos Aires
|South Korea vs Austria
|Seoul
