Tennis Live Streaming | How to Watch ATP Indian Wells Live Stream Free

ATP Indian Wells is one of the biggest events on the men's tennis calendar, surpassed by only the four Grand Slams. The event in California begins on 8th March.

How to watch ATP Indian Wells Tennis Live in the UK

To watch a stream, first head to the ATP Indian Wells page at bet365. You'll then see all the matches. Find the match you want to watch and then click the play button, which will cause the live stream to start playing.

To watch a stream, first head to the ATP Indian Wells page at bet365. You’ll then see all the matches. Find the match you want to watch and then click the play button, which will cause the live stream to start playing.

ATP Indian Wells Odds – Qualifying round

Francisco Cerundolo vs Juncheng Shang

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Francisco Cerundolo 3/10 Juncheng Shang 12/5

Mikhail Kukushkin vs Andreas Seppi odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Mikhail Kukushkin 5/6 Andreas Seppi 5/6

Yannick Maden vs Mats Moraing odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Yannick Maden 2/1 Mats Moraing 4/11

Yoshihito Nishioka vs Hugo Grenier odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Yoshihito Nishioka 2/5 Hugo Grenier 7/4

Jaume Munar vs Bruno Kuzuhara odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Jaume Munar 1/14 Bruno Kuzuhara 8/1

Salvatore Caruso vs Aleksandar Vukic odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Salvatore Caruso 7/4 Aleksandar Vukic 2/5

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Thomas Fabbiano odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Thanasi Kokkinakis 1/6 Thomas Fabbiano 4/1

Tomas Machac vs Radu Albot odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Tomas Machac 8/13 Radu Albot 6/5

Alex Bolt vs Philipp Kohlschreiber odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Alex Bolt 13/8 Philipp Kohlschreiber 4/9

Daniel Masur vs Elias Ymer odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Daniel Masur 2/1 Elias Ymer 4/11

Denis Kudla vs Chun Hsin Tseng odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Denis Kudla 4/6 Chun Hsin Tseng 11/10

Egor Gerasimov vs Vasek Pospisil odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Egor Gerasimov 11/10 Vasek Pospisil 4/6

Marco Cecchinato vs Illya Marchenko odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Marco Cecchinato 6/5 Illya Marchenko 8/13

Daniel Elahi Galan vs Dmitry Popko odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Daniel Elahi Galan 4/7 Dmitry Popko 5/4

Jeffrey John Wolf vs Emilio Gomez odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Jeffrey John Wolf 2/5 Emilio Gomez 7/4

Taro Daniel vs Emilio Nava odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Taro Daniel 3/10 Emilio Nava 12/5

ATP Indian Wells Tennis Betting tips

As is the case with most qualifying rounds for tennis tournaments, there are plenty of matches that look pretty one-sided. However, there is one even match-up that caught our eye: Mikhail Kukushkin vs Andreas Seppi.

Kukushkin is the world number 154, but has been ranked as high as 39. His recent form has been pretty poor, falling in the first round of the Australian Open and failing to get past the round of 16 in any subsequent tournaments.

Seppi is also a well-known player, having once been ranked number 18 in the world. He has now fallen to number 122. Unfortunately for the Italian’s fans, his form has been pretty bad recently, failing to progress past the round of 16 at any tournament this year and, like Kukushkin, falling in the first round of the Australian Open.

As you can see, this is a match between two formerly strong players, who have now fallen some way down the rankings. It’s also a match between two men in poor form at the moment. However, after looking at the stats, we think that Kukushkin has the upper hand in this game, which is why we’re recommending a bet on the Kazakh player to win.

ATP Indian Wells betting tip: Mikhail Kukushkin to beat Andreas Seppi @ 5/6 with bet365

ATP Indian Wells Tennis Live Stream Schedule

First round: March 12th

Second round: March 13th

Third round: March 14th

Round of 16: March 16th

Quarter-finals: March 17th

Semi-finals: March 18th

Final: March 20th

Where does WTA Indian Wells Tennis takes place?

This tournament takes place in Indian Wells, California. It is held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which has hard courts.

