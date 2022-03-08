Tennis Live Streaming | How to Watch ATP Indian Wells Live Stream Free

ATP Indian Wells is one of the biggest events on the men’s tennis calendar, surpassed by only the four Grand Slams. The event in California begins on 8th March, and if you want to stream it live, keep reading to find out how.
How to watch ATP Indian Wells Tennis Live in the UK
Looking to stream ATP Indian Wells live online? If so, you should definitely head straight to bet365. Once there, sign up and then fund your account. You'll then be able to watch the full selection of matches. Alternatively, you can watch with no money in your account if you've made a real money bet in the past 24 hours.
To watch a stream, first head to the ATP Indian Wells page at bet365. You'll then see all the matches. Find the match you want to watch and then click the play button, which will cause the live stream to start playing.
ATP Indian Wells Odds – Qualifying round
Francisco Cerundolo vs Juncheng Shang
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Francisco Cerundolo
|3/10
|Juncheng Shang
|12/5
Mikhail Kukushkin vs Andreas Seppi odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Mikhail Kukushkin
|5/6
|Andreas Seppi
|5/6
Yannick Maden vs Mats Moraing odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Yannick Maden
|2/1
|Mats Moraing
|4/11
Yoshihito Nishioka vs Hugo Grenier odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|2/5
|Hugo Grenier
|7/4
Jaume Munar vs Bruno Kuzuhara odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Jaume Munar
|1/14
|Bruno Kuzuhara
|8/1
Salvatore Caruso vs Aleksandar Vukic odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Salvatore Caruso
|7/4
|Aleksandar Vukic
|2/5
Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Thomas Fabbiano odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|1/6
|Thomas Fabbiano
|4/1
Tomas Machac vs Radu Albot odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Tomas Machac
|8/13
|Radu Albot
|6/5
Alex Bolt vs Philipp Kohlschreiber odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Alex Bolt
|13/8
|Philipp Kohlschreiber
|4/9
Daniel Masur vs Elias Ymer odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Daniel Masur
|2/1
|Elias Ymer
|4/11
Denis Kudla vs Chun Hsin Tseng odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Denis Kudla
|4/6
|Chun Hsin Tseng
|11/10
Egor Gerasimov vs Vasek Pospisil odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Egor Gerasimov
|11/10
|Vasek Pospisil
|4/6
Marco Cecchinato vs Illya Marchenko odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Marco Cecchinato
|6/5
|Illya Marchenko
|8/13
Daniel Elahi Galan vs Dmitry Popko odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Daniel Elahi Galan
|4/7
|Dmitry Popko
|5/4
Jeffrey John Wolf vs Emilio Gomez odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Jeffrey John Wolf
|2/5
|Emilio Gomez
|7/4
Taro Daniel vs Emilio Nava odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Taro Daniel
|3/10
|Emilio Nava
|12/5
ATP Indian Wells Tennis Betting tips
As is the case with most qualifying rounds for tennis tournaments, there are plenty of matches that look pretty one-sided. However, there is one even match-up that caught our eye: Mikhail Kukushkin vs Andreas Seppi.
Kukushkin is the world number 154, but has been ranked as high as 39. His recent form has been pretty poor, falling in the first round of the Australian Open and failing to get past the round of 16 in any subsequent tournaments.
Seppi is also a well-known player, having once been ranked number 18 in the world. He has now fallen to number 122. Unfortunately for the Italian’s fans, his form has been pretty bad recently, failing to progress past the round of 16 at any tournament this year and, like Kukushkin, falling in the first round of the Australian Open.
As you can see, this is a match between two formerly strong players, who have now fallen some way down the rankings. It’s also a match between two men in poor form at the moment. However, after looking at the stats, we think that Kukushkin has the upper hand in this game, which is why we’re recommending a bet on the Kazakh player to win.
ATP Indian Wells betting tip: Mikhail Kukushkin to beat Andreas Seppi @ 5/6 with bet365
ATP Indian Wells Tennis Live Stream Schedule
First round: March 12th
Second round: March 13th
Third round: March 14th
Round of 16: March 16th
Quarter-finals: March 17th
Semi-finals: March 18th
Final: March 20th
Where does WTA Indian Wells Tennis takes place?
This tournament takes place in Indian Wells, California. It is held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which has hard courts.
