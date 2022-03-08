Countries
Tennis Live Streaming | How to Watch ATP Indian Wells Live Stream Free

Updated

20 seconds ago

on

Mikhail Kukushkin

ATP Indian Wells is one of the biggest events on the men’s tennis calendar, surpassed by only the four Grand Slams. The event in California begins on 8th March, and if you want to stream it live, keep reading to find out how.

How to watch ATP Indian Wells Tennis Live in the UK

  • Click here to sign up to bet365
  • Register an account by entering your details
  • Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your account
  • Watch any of the ATP Indian Wells live streams on bet365

Betting sites with tennis live stream

These bookies show ATP Indian Wells live and you can start watching by clicking below and signing up.

Looking to stream ATP Indian Wells live online? If so, you should definitely head straight to bet365. Once there, sign up and then fund your account. You’ll then be able to watch the full selection of matches. Alternatively, you can watch with no money in your account if you’ve made a real money bet in the past 24 hours.

To watch a stream, first head to the ATP Indian Wells page at bet365. You’ll then see all the matches. Find the match you want to watch and then click the play button, which will cause the live stream to start playing.

bet365 tennis stream

ATP Indian Wells Odds – Qualifying round

Francisco Cerundolo vs Juncheng Shang

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Francisco Cerundolo 3/10 Bet365 logo
Juncheng Shang 12/5 Bet365 logo

Mikhail Kukushkin vs Andreas Seppi odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Mikhail Kukushkin 5/6 Bet365 logo
Andreas Seppi 5/6 Bet365 logo

Yannick Maden vs Mats Moraing odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Yannick Maden 2/1 Bet365 logo
Mats Moraing 4/11 Bet365 logo

Yoshihito Nishioka vs Hugo Grenier odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Yoshihito Nishioka 2/5 Bet365 logo
Hugo Grenier 7/4 Bet365 logo

Jaume Munar vs Bruno Kuzuhara odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Jaume Munar 1/14 Bet365 logo
Bruno Kuzuhara 8/1 Bet365 logo

Salvatore Caruso vs Aleksandar Vukic odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Salvatore Caruso 7/4 Bet365 logo
Aleksandar Vukic 2/5 Bet365 logo

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Thomas Fabbiano odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Thanasi Kokkinakis 1/6 Bet365 logo
Thomas Fabbiano 4/1 Bet365 logo

Tomas Machac vs Radu Albot odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Tomas Machac 8/13 Bet365 logo
Radu Albot 6/5 Bet365 logo

Alex Bolt vs Philipp Kohlschreiber odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Alex Bolt 13/8 Bet365 logo
Philipp Kohlschreiber 4/9 Bet365 logo

Daniel Masur vs Elias Ymer odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Daniel Masur 2/1 Bet365 logo
Elias Ymer 4/11 Bet365 logo

Denis Kudla vs Chun Hsin Tseng odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Denis Kudla 4/6 Bet365 logo
Chun Hsin Tseng 11/10 Bet365 logo

Egor Gerasimov vs Vasek Pospisil odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Egor Gerasimov 11/10 Bet365 logo
Vasek Pospisil 4/6 Bet365 logo

Marco Cecchinato vs Illya Marchenko odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Marco Cecchinato 6/5 Bet365 logo
Illya Marchenko 8/13 Bet365 logo

Daniel Elahi Galan vs Dmitry Popko odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Daniel Elahi Galan 4/7 Bet365 logo
Dmitry Popko 5/4 Bet365 logo

Jeffrey John Wolf vs Emilio Gomez odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Jeffrey John Wolf 2/5 Bet365 logo
Emilio Gomez 7/4 Bet365 logo

Taro Daniel vs Emilio Nava odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Taro Daniel 3/10 Bet365 logo
Emilio Nava 12/5 Bet365 logo

ATP Indian Wells Tennis Betting tips

As is the case with most qualifying rounds for tennis tournaments, there are plenty of matches that look pretty one-sided. However, there is one even match-up that caught our eye: Mikhail Kukushkin vs Andreas Seppi.

Kukushkin is the world number 154, but has been ranked as high as 39. His recent form has been pretty poor, falling in the first round of the Australian Open and failing to get past the round of 16 in any subsequent tournaments.

Seppi is also a well-known player, having once been ranked number 18 in the world. He has now fallen to number 122. Unfortunately for the Italian’s fans, his form has been pretty bad recently, failing to progress past the round of 16 at any tournament this year and, like Kukushkin, falling in the first round of the Australian Open.

As you can see, this is a match between two formerly strong players, who have now fallen some way down the rankings. It’s also a match between two men in poor form at the moment. However, after looking at the stats, we think that Kukushkin has the upper hand in this game, which is why we’re recommending a bet on the Kazakh player to win.

ATP Indian Wells betting tip: Mikhail Kukushkin to beat Andreas Seppi @ 5/6 with bet365

ATP Indian Wells Tennis Live Stream Schedule

First round: March 12th

Second round: March 13th

Third round: March 14th

Round of 16: March 16th

Quarter-finals: March 17th

Semi-finals: March 18th

Final: March 20th

Where does WTA Indian Wells Tennis takes place?

This tournament takes place in Indian Wells, California. It is held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which has hard courts.

Bet365 Tennis Live Streaming

To watch any tennis live streams on the bet365 live streaming player.

  • Click here to sign up to bet365
  • Register an account by entering your details
  • Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your account
  • Watch any tennis live streams on bet365
