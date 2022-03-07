Tennis Live Streaming | How to Watch ATP Challenger Santiago Live Stream Free

The ATP Challenger Tour heads to the capital of Chile this week, as the ATP Challenger Santiago tournament gets underway. Find out where you can stream the ATP Challenger Santiago live online by reading below.

How to watch ATP Challenger Santiago Tennis Live in the UK

Looking to stream the ATP Challenger Santiago live? If so, you should head over to bet365. However, before you can watch, you’ll need to create an account, which must then be funded with at least £0.01. Alternatively, you must have placed a bet in the previous 24 hours to watch the stream – if this is the case, there’s no need to have money in your account.

To watch, head to the ATP Challenger Santiago page of bet365, before then finding the match you’re interested in. You can then click the play button next to the match, which will start the live stream.

ATP Challenger Santiago Odds

Daniel Antonio Nunez vs Alejandro Tabilo odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Daniel Antonio Nunez 18/1 Alejandro Tabilo 1/50

Hugo Dellien vs Pedro Cachin odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Hugo Dellien 4/9 Pedro Cachin 13/8

Jesper De Jong vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Jesper De Jong 6/5 Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera 8/13

Nicolas Jarry vs Vit Kopriva odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Nicolas Jarry 2/5 Vit Kopriva 7/4

Soonwoo Kwon vs Jurij Rodionov odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Thiago Agustin Tirante 12/5 Juan Pablo Varillas 3/10

ATP Challenger Santiago Tennis Betting tips

The match we’re going to be looking at in this section is Jesper De Jong vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera. It’s the closest of all five games listed, which means that it has the best odds available.

Jesper De Jong is the underdog in this match. He’s the world number 154 and is only 21 years old, meaning he has plenty of time to improve. Despite a disappointing showing in his last tournament, which was in Forli, he’s had some impressive performances previously, including the semi-finals at Traralgon and the 3rd qualifying round for the Australian Open.

Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera is ranked slightly higher than De Jong, at number 145. What’s more, he is from Chile, so will enjoy home support. This is his first Challenger event of the year. However, he did reach the main draw of the Australian Open, and also reached the 2nd qualifying round in Cordoba.

Looking at form, the two men are pretty even. Vera had the big moment of playing a match at the Australian Open, but De Jong nearly got there, and has also run deep in the Challenger event in Traralgon.

With the two men so evenly matched, we think that the price given to De Jong of 6/5 is pretty decent, and a bet on the Dutchman to win the match would be our top prediction.

ATP Challenger Santiago betting tip: Jesper De Jong to beat Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera @ 6/5 with bet365

ATP Challenger Santiago Tennis Live Stream Schedule

The ATP Challenger Santiago main draw begins on 7th March. The tournament is scheduled to end on 13th March.

Where does the ATP Challenger Santiago Tennis takes place?

This tournament takes place in Santiago, the capital of Chile. It is going to be held at the Manquehue Club, which has clay courts.

