tennis live streaming how to watch atp challenger santiago live stream free

Tennis Live Streaming | How to Watch ATP Challenger Santiago Live Stream Free

Updated

24 seconds ago

on

Jiri Lehecka

The ATP Challenger Tour heads to the capital of Chile this week, as the ATP Challenger Santiago tournament gets underway. Find out where you can stream the ATP Challenger Santiago live online by reading below.

How to watch ATP Challenger Santiago Tennis Live in the UK

  Click here to sign up to bet365
  Register an account by entering your details
  Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your account
  Watch any of the ATP Challenger Santiago live streams on bet365

Looking to stream the ATP Challenger Santiago live? If so, you should head over to bet365. However, before you can watch, you’ll need to create an account, which must then be funded with at least £0.01. Alternatively, you must have placed a bet in the previous 24 hours to watch the stream – if this is the case, there’s no need to have money in your account.

To watch, head to the ATP Challenger Santiago page of bet365, before then finding the match you’re interested in. You can then click the play button next to the match, which will start the live stream.

bet365 tennis stream

ATP Challenger Santiago Odds

Daniel Antonio Nunez vs Alejandro Tabilo odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Daniel Antonio Nunez 18/1 Bet365 logo
Alejandro Tabilo 1/50 Bet365 logo

Hugo Dellien vs Pedro Cachin odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Hugo Dellien 4/9 Bet365 logo
Pedro Cachin 13/8 Bet365 logo

Jesper De Jong vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Jesper De Jong 6/5 Bet365 logo
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera 8/13 Bet365 logo

Nicolas Jarry vs Vit Kopriva odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Nicolas Jarry 2/5 Bet365 logo
Vit Kopriva 7/4 Bet365 logo

Soonwoo Kwon vs Jurij Rodionov odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Thiago Agustin Tirante 12/5 Bet365 logo
Juan Pablo Varillas 3/10 Bet365 logo

ATP Challenger Santiago Tennis Betting tips

The match we’re going to be looking at in this section is Jesper De Jong vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera. It’s the closest of all five games listed, which means that it has the best odds available.

Jesper De Jong is the underdog in this match. He’s the world number 154 and is only 21 years old, meaning he has plenty of time to improve. Despite a disappointing showing in his last tournament, which was in Forli, he’s had some impressive performances previously, including the semi-finals at Traralgon and the 3rd qualifying round for the Australian Open.

Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera is ranked slightly higher than De Jong, at number 145. What’s more, he is from Chile, so will enjoy home support. This is his first Challenger event of the year. However, he did reach the main draw of the Australian Open, and also reached the 2nd qualifying round in Cordoba.

Looking at form, the two men are pretty even. Vera had the big moment of playing a match at the Australian Open, but De Jong nearly got there, and has also run deep in the Challenger event in Traralgon.

With the two men so evenly matched, we think that the price given to De Jong of 6/5 is pretty decent, and a bet on the Dutchman to win the match would be our top prediction.

ATP Challenger Santiago betting tip: Jesper De Jong to beat Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera @ 6/5 with bet365

ATP Challenger Santiago Tennis Live Stream Schedule

The ATP Challenger Santiago main draw begins on 7th March. The tournament is scheduled to end on 13th March.

Where does the ATP Challenger Santiago Tennis takes place?

This tournament takes place in Santiago, the capital of Chile. It is going to be held at the Manquehue Club, which has clay courts.

Bet365 Tennis Live Streaming

To watch any tennis live streams on the bet365 live streaming player.

  • Click here to sign up to bet365
  • Register an account by entering your details
  • Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your account
  • Watch any tennis live streams on bet365
