Tennis Live Streaming | How to Watch ATP Challenger Roseto Live Stream Free

Updated

60 mins ago

on

Carlos Taberner

The ATP Challenger Tour heads to Roseto in Central Italy for the first time this week. The tournament started on March 7th and is due to run until March 13th. If you’re looking to stream the ATP Challenger Roseto live, this is the page for you, as we’re going to show you the very best tennis streaming site around.

How to watch ATP Challenger Roseto Tennis Live in the UK

  • Click here to sign up to bet365
  • Register an account by entering your details
  • Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your account
  • Watch any of the ATP Challenger Roseto live streams on bet365

If you want to watch the ATP Challenger Roseto live at bet365, you’ll first need an account. What’s more, you’ll need to have £0.01 or more in real money as a betting balance. Alternatively, you need to have made a real money bet in the past 24 hours – if that’s the case, you don’t need to have any money in your account.

To watch, head to the tennis section and then find the ATP Challenger Roseto markets. You will then see a list of matches. Click the play icon next to the match you want to watch, and the game will start streaming seconds later.

bet365 tennis stream

ATP Challenger Roseto Odds – First Round

Alessandro Giannessi vs Andrej Martin odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Alessandro Giannessi 8/11 Bet365 logo
Andrej Martin 1/1 Bet365 logo

Flavio Cobolli vs Marco Trungelliti odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Flavio Cobolli 8/13 Bet365 logo
Marco Trungelliti 6/5 Bet365 logo

Joao Domingues vs Stefano Travaglia odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Joao Domingues 11/2 Bet365 logo
Stefano Travaglia 1/9 Bet365 logo

Kimmer Coppejans vs Jozef Kovalik odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Kimmer Coppejans 11/10 Bet365 logo
Jozef Kovalik 4/6 Bet365 logo

Nuno Borges vs Mathias Bourgue

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Nuno Borges 1/3 Bet365 logo
Mathias Bourgue 9/4 Bet365 logo

Timofey Skatov vs Brayden Schnur odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Timofey Skatov 4/6 Bet365 logo
Brayden Schnur 11/10 Bet365 logo

ATP Challenger Roseto Tennis Betting tips

As with the early rounds of most tennis tournaments, the majority of the games listed above are pretty one-sided, with seeded players being drawn to face non-seeded ones. However, there are a few games with more equal odds, and the one we’ll be concentrating on for our ATP Challenger Roseto betting tip is the match between Alessandro Giannessi and Andrej Martin.

As you can see, Giannessi is the slight favourite, but the bookies rate them both similarly. Giannessi was once the world number 84, but now finds himself at number 186. He’s undoubtedly a talented player, having reached Grand Slam main draws, but has never won a title, even on the Challenger Tour.

Giannessi’s last tournament was the ATP Challenger Tour in Gran Canaria, where he was eliminated in the round of 32 by Lukas Rosol.

Andrej Martin is currently the world number 127, but has been as high as world number 93 before. Like Giannessi, he’s also never won a tournament, but did reach the final of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag in 2016, where he was beaten by Fabio Fognini – a player once in the world’s top 10.

The last tournament played by Martin was also in Gran Canaria, where he reached the round of 16, where he was beaten by Riccardo Bonadio in straight sets.

While Giannessi is considered the favourite by bookmakers, we think that the intelligent bet is on Martin. Giannessi might have home advantage, but Martin is in slightly better form, which could be the difference in this tight match.

ATP Challenger Roseto betting tip: Andrej Martin to beat Alessandro Giannessi @ 1/1 with bet365

ATP Challenger Roseto Tennis Live Stream Schedule

The first round of the ATP Challenger Roseto tournament begins on March 7th. The tournament is scheduled to run until March 13th.

Where does the ATP Challenger Roseto Tennis takes place?

The ATP Challenger Roseto takes place in Roseto degli Abruzzi in Italy, a popular seaside resort on the country’s east coast. Matches will be played at Tennis Club Roseto, which has clay courts.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C's Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won't apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

