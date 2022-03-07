Tennis Live Streaming | How to Watch ATP Challenger Monterrey Live Stream Free

The ATP Challenger Tour heads to Mexico, with the first round of games beginning on 8th March and here’s how you can watch the Challenger Monterrey live stream.

How to watch ATP Challenger Monterrey Tennis Live in the UK

ATP Challenger Monterrey Odds – First Round

Juan Pablo Flcovich vs Pedja Krstin odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Juan Pablo Flcovich 1/5 Pedja Krstin 10/3

Kaichi Uchida vs Tommy Robredo odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Kaichi Uchida 2/11 Tommy Robredo 7/2

Cedric M Stebe vs Bernard Tomic odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Cedric M Stebe 2/11 Bernard Tomic 7/2

Ulises Blanch vs Julian Lenz odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Ulises Blanch 8/11 Julian Lenz 1/1

Alex Hernandez vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Alex Hernandez 9/2 Geoffrey Blancaneaux 1/7

Alex Rybakov vs Rubin Statham odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Alex Rybakov 8/13 Rubin Statham 6/5

Fernando Verdasco vs Zhe Li odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Fernando Verdasco 2/7 Zhe Li 5/2

Michael Mmoh vs Maxime Janvier odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Michael Mmoh 2/9 Maxime Janvier 3/1

Prajnash Gunneswaran vs Ryan Harrison odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Prajnash Gunneswaran 4/5 Ryan Harrison 10/11

Tung-Lin Wu vs Jay Clarke odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Tung-Lin Wu 1/1 Jay Clarke 8/11

Viktor Durasovic vs Go Soeda odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Viktor Durasovic 11/10 Go Soeda 4/6

ATP Challenger Monterrey Tennis Betting tips

As you can see by looking at the matches above, most of the first round games are pretty one-sided. However, there are a few that have more even odds, and these are the ones most worth betting on.

For our ATP Challenger Monterrey prediction, we’re going to be looking at the Ulises Blanch vs Julian Lenz match-up, which has pretty even odds. Blanch currently sits at 8/11 with bet365, while the same bookmaker has Lenz at 1/1.

Blanch is currently ranked at 380 in the world, although he has been as high as 236. His most recent outing was at the ATP Challenger Turin, where he reached the round of 16. He lost to Vasek Pospisil, a player ranked much higher than him and with more experience. He also took a set from the Canadian. Being competitive against Pospisil shows that Blanch certainly has the game to win the match against Lenz.

But what of Lenz? The German is ranked 280 in the world, but has been as big as 162. His most recent outing was also the ATP Challenger Turin. He only reached the last 32, where he was disappointingly beaten by Antoine Escoffier. Previous to that, his singles form had not been good.

After looking at the stats and form, we think that the best bet here is on Ulysses Blanch to take the match. While ranked lower than Linz, his form is marginally better. However, it won’t be one-sided – expect this to be a close match that could go to three sets.

ATP Challenger Roseto betting tip: Ulises Blanch to beat Julian Lenz @ 8/11 with bet365

ATP Challenger Monterrey Tennis Live Stream Schedule

Round of 32: March 8th

Round of 16: March 9th

Quarter-finals: March 10th

Semi-finals: March 11th

Final: March 12th

Where does the ATP Challenger Monterrey Tennis takes place?

The ATP Challenger Monterrey takes place in the city of Monterrey in Mexico. It is played at Club Sonoma, a venue with hard courts.

