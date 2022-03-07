Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News tennis live streaming how to watch atp challenger monterrey live stream free

Tennis Live Streaming | How to Watch ATP Challenger Monterrey Live Stream Free

Updated

17 mins ago

on

Fernando Verdasco

The ATP Challenger Tour heads to Mexico, with the first round of games beginning on 8th March and here’s how you can watch the Challenger Monterrey live stream.

How to watch ATP Challenger Monterrey Tennis Live in the UK

  • Click here to sign up to bet365
  • Register an account by entering your details
  • Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your account
  • Watch any of the ATP Challenger Monterrey live streams on bet365

Betting sites with tennis live stream

These bookies show the ATP Challenger Monterrey live and you can start watching by clicking below and signing up.

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Looking to watch the ATP Challenger Monterrey live on bet365? If so, you’ll first need to have some cash in your account – even just £0.01 will be enough. There are plenty of ways to fund an account, and the whole process should take only a minute or so. You’ll also be able to watch if you’ve placed a real money bet in the previous 24 hours, regardless of whether you’ve got money in your account.

To watch a match, head to the tournament of your choice at bet365, then find the match in the list. You should then click the play button next to the game, which will open up the live stream.

bet365 tennis stream

ATP Challenger Monterrey Odds – First Round

Juan Pablo Flcovich vs Pedja Krstin odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Juan Pablo Flcovich 1/5 Bet365 logo
Pedja Krstin 10/3 Bet365 logo

Kaichi Uchida vs Tommy Robredo odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Kaichi Uchida 2/11 Bet365 logo
Tommy Robredo 7/2 Bet365 logo

Cedric M Stebe vs Bernard Tomic odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Cedric M Stebe 2/11 Bet365 logo
Bernard Tomic 7/2 Bet365 logo

Ulises Blanch vs Julian Lenz odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Ulises Blanch 8/11 Bet365 logo
Julian Lenz 1/1 Bet365 logo

Alex Hernandez vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Alex Hernandez 9/2 Bet365 logo
Geoffrey Blancaneaux 1/7 Bet365 logo

Alex Rybakov vs Rubin Statham odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Alex Rybakov 8/13 Bet365 logo
Rubin Statham 6/5 Bet365 logo

Fernando Verdasco vs Zhe Li odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Fernando Verdasco 2/7 Bet365 logo
Zhe Li 5/2 Bet365 logo

Michael Mmoh vs Maxime Janvier odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Michael Mmoh 2/9 Bet365 logo
Maxime Janvier 3/1 Bet365 logo

Prajnash Gunneswaran vs Ryan Harrison odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Prajnash Gunneswaran 4/5 Bet365 logo
Ryan Harrison 10/11 Bet365 logo

Tung-Lin Wu vs Jay Clarke odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Tung-Lin Wu 1/1 Bet365 logo
Jay Clarke 8/11 Bet365 logo

Viktor Durasovic vs Go Soeda odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Viktor Durasovic 11/10 Bet365 logo
Go Soeda 4/6 Bet365 logo

ATP Challenger Monterrey Tennis Betting tips

As you can see by looking at the matches above, most of the first round games are pretty one-sided. However, there are a few that have more even odds, and these are the ones most worth betting on.

For our ATP Challenger Monterrey prediction, we’re going to be looking at the Ulises Blanch vs Julian Lenz match-up, which has pretty even odds. Blanch currently sits at 8/11 with bet365, while the same bookmaker has Lenz at 1/1.

Blanch is currently ranked at 380 in the world, although he has been as high as 236. His most recent outing was at the ATP Challenger Turin, where he reached the round of 16. He lost to Vasek Pospisil, a player ranked much higher than him and with more experience. He also took a set from the Canadian. Being competitive against Pospisil shows that Blanch certainly has the game to win the match against Lenz.

But what of Lenz? The German is ranked 280 in the world, but has been as big as 162. His most recent outing was also the ATP Challenger Turin. He only reached the last 32, where he was disappointingly beaten by Antoine Escoffier. Previous to that, his singles form had not been good.

After looking at the stats and form, we think that the best bet here is on Ulysses Blanch to take the match. While ranked lower than Linz, his form is marginally better. However, it won’t be one-sided – expect this to be a close match that could go to three sets.

ATP Challenger Roseto betting tip: Ulises Blanch to beat Julian Lenz @ 8/11 with bet365

ATP Challenger Monterrey Tennis Live Stream Schedule

Round of 32: March 8th

Round of 16: March 9th

Quarter-finals: March 10th

Semi-finals: March 11th

Final: March 12th

Where does the ATP Challenger Monterrey Tennis takes place?

The ATP Challenger Monterrey takes place in the city of Monterrey in Mexico. It is played at Club Sonoma, a venue with hard courts.

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
12 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet365 Tennis Live Streaming

To watch any tennis live streams on the bet365 live streaming player.

  • Click here to sign up to bet365
  • Register an account by entering your details
  • Make a deposit of £5 or more to activate your account
  • Watch any tennis live streams on bet365
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens