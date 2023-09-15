Betting tips

Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Chargers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
After both losing in week 1 last weekend, the Tennessee Titans take on the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend at the Nissan Stadium. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Titans vs Chargers Picks 

  • Los Angeles Chargers -3.0 (+100)
  • Justin Herbert over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-145)
Chargers vs Titans Pick 1: Chargers -3.0 (+100 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for this Sundays clash is for the Chargers to cover the spread when they travel to Tennessee. Although they lost on the opening weekend of the season, the Chargers gave a well put together Dolphins side a good run for their money in a close fight.

The spread has been set at -3.0 in favor of the visitors this week, but we believe they can ease past a Tennessee team who are also (0-1) this year after losing to New Orleans Saints.

The Chargers put 34 points past Miami Dolphins in week one and were very unfortunate to lose on late in the game, with only a Tua Tagovailoa masterclass preventing a Los Angeles win.

Chargers vs Titans Pick 2: Justin Herbert Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-145 with BetOnline)

Justin Herbert was on his top game in week one and was unlucky to come up against a sensational Tagovailoa that stopped him from leading the Chargers to an inspiring win.

This week we are backing Herbert to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns for the Chargers, after throwing just one in week 1 against a string Dolphins defence.

We believe Herbert will enjoy a routine victory at the helm this weekend, and he could prove to be the difference maker if the 25-year-old can find his teammates in the red zone.

Lions vs Seahawks Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Tennessee Titans: +130 | Los Angeles Chargers: -150
  • Point Spread: Tennessee Titans (+3.0) -120 | Los Angeles Chargers (-3.0) +100
  • Total Points: Over 45.0 –110 | Under 45.0 -110

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku
Olly Taliku

Herbert
