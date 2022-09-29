Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have an AFC Conference matchup on Sunday when the Tennessee Titans meet the Indianapolis Colts. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $5745.11.

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

How To Claim $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Sign up with Betonline HERE Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets to use on the Tennessee-Indianapolis game

Join BetOnline And Back Our Titans vs Colts Same Game Parlay

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Colts -3 points -110 @ Betonline

Both sides have underwhelmed thus far this season, but the Colts should cover the spread on Sunday. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor hasn’t rushed for over 100 yards since week one, but this is a tasty matchup for Taylor against a Titans defense allowing 145 yards but less than one rushing TD per contest.

Some key trends for this pick;

Favorite is 14-5 ATS in their last 19 meetings

Back Colts -3 @ -110 With BetOnline

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Colts ML -180 @ Betonline

Indianapolis has struggled offensively thus far and the Colts passing game has been mediocre. Colts QB Matt Ryan has more interceptions than TD’s and star wideout Michael Pittman Jr is his leading receiver despite missing one game due to injury. Ryan and the Colts passing game could see some success against a Titans defense allowing 270 passing yards with 2.7 TD passes allowed this season.

Back Colts ML @ -180 With BetOnline

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Titans over 42.5 -107 @ Betonline

Tennessee has one of the best RB’s in Derrick Henry, but the big back is barely averaging 60 yards and has found the end zone just once. That isn’t good for Tennessee and Henry faces a Colts defense giving up 104 yards with less than one rushing TD per contest.

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has mediocre numbers with 647 passing yards, three TD’s and three interceptions. He has a good pair of hands in wideouts, Robert Woods and Treylon Burks, but faces a Colts secondary of 245 yards with 1.7 TD passes per contest. This has all the makings of a shootout, and the total is too low for this matchup.

Some key trends for this pick;

Over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings

Back Titans over 42.5 @ -107 With BetOnline

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts SGP Parlay Odds