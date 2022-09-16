Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Picks, Predictions & Odds For NFL Monday Night Football

Game one of a Monday Night Football doubleheader pits the 0-1 Tennessee Titans vs the 1-0 Buffalo Bills. Tennessee stumbled in a home loss to the New York Giants, while Buffalo buried the Rams in Los Angeles 31-10.
Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Betting Picks
- Bills -10 points @ +103 with Bovada
- Tennessee over 48 points @ -103 with Bovada
Best NFL Betting Sites 2022
Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Pick 1: Bills -10 points @ +103 with Bovada
The Bills offense looked better than advertised against the Rams and the Titans won’t be able to score enough to cover against arguably the leagues best defense
Bills are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite and 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite. Back Buffalo to cover the spread.
Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Betting Pick 2: Tennessee over 48 points @ -103 at Bovada
We expect Buffalo to cover the 10 point spread by a wide margin, and also expect Tennessee to score late in the game to push this over the total.
The over is 12-3 in Titans last 15 road games and over is 9-1 in Bills last 10 games after allowing less than 250 total yards in their previous game. Play the over in this contest.
Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Prediction
Buffalo is a huge home ML favorite Monday Night, and they should be. Tennessee doesn’t have the firepower on offense nor the defense to stop the Bills potent offense.
The Bills are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight-up win and 12-5-2 ATS in their last 19 games after scoring more than 30 points in their previous game.
Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Tennessee Titans
|+333
|Buffalo Bills
|-408