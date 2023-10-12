Tennessee Titans take on the Baltimore Ravens in London on Sunday morning and ahead of the NFL week 6 action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Titans vs Ravens Picks

Ravens to cover (-4.0)(-110)

Lamar Jackson anytime TD scorer (+120)

Titans vs Ravens Pick 1: Ravens To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Out first tip for this weekend’s matchup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England is for the Baltimore Ravens to cover the points spread which has been set at 4.0.

The Ravens are 3-2 this season having given away 14 points in the final quarter against the Steelers last weekend, but we think Baltimore will be able to bounce back from defeat against a Titans side who are looking to go .5 for the season on Sunday.

Baltimore’s offence have struggled at times this season, but against the Titans Lamar Jackson and co can show what they are really all about in a game that should be theirs for the taking.

Titans vs Ravens Pick 2: Lamar Jackson Anytime Touchdown (+120 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for Sunday’s game in London is for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to score a touchdown. Jackson spoke earlier this week about his love for London on his first visit and we think the Ravens superstar will score a rushing touchdown against the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

After his first five games this season Lamar Jackson has recorded four rushing touchdowns, so a price of +120 for the quarterback to score is a great offer that we simply cant turn down.

Jackson failed to score last weekend against the Steelers, so we think that the quarterback will show off his impressive running game on Sunday in what could be a closely fought match.

Titans vs Ravens Odds and Line

Moneyline: Tennessee Titans: +170 | Baltimore Ravens: -200

Tennessee Titans: +170 | Baltimore Ravens: -200 Point Spread: Titans (+4.0) -110 | Ravens (-4.0) -110

Titans (+4.0) -110 | Ravens (-4.0) -110 Total Points: Over 41.0 –110 | Under 41.0 -110

