Templegate Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Saturday 2nd April

As we move into April we’ve another busy day of horse racing action with the ITV cameras heading to Ayr racecourse to show five LIVE races, that are spearheaded by the Scottish Grand National. We’ve also three LIVE ITV races over the jumps at Newbury, while Chepstow (NH), Lingfield (AW) and Wolverhampton (AW) are the day’s supporting fixtures.



Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Templegate (from the Sun Newspaper) – is pinpointing as his best two horse racing bets on the day – back Templegate’s two best bets on Saturday 2nd April in a double @ 74/1 with BetUK (Click bet slip below)

Templegate Tips – Saturday 2nd April 2022



Templegate Horse Racing NAP

The top-rated in the field so has to carry top-weight as a result. However, a shrewd move by connections have booked useful claiming jockey Jack Andrews to take off a handy 5lbs. This 9 year-old comes into the race having run the decent Nuts Well close at Kelso on the Listed Chase last time out and back in December was a fine runner-up in the Becher Chase to Snow Leopardess, who is well fancied for the Aintree Grand National next week.

Templegate Horse Racing NB

This Nicky Henderson runner wasn’t disgraced last time out when fifth in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Fesitval – beaten just over 14 lengths to the useful L’Homme Presse.

Into slightly calmer waters here and with just three career runs over fences (2 wins) should have more to come. Nico De Boinville rides.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Back Templegate’s Saturday Tips With a BetUK £30 FREE BET: Join BetUK today – Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET – you can then back Templegate’s Saturday horse racing tips with your free bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet Templegate Tips

Click the slip below to back Templegate’s two best Saturday (NAP/NB) – back them in a double @ 74/1 with BetUK

More Free Bets Here

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: