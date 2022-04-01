Templegate Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Saturday 2nd April

As we move into April we’ve another busy day of horse racing action with the ITV cameras heading to Ayr racecourse to show five LIVE races, that are spearheaded by the Scottish Grand National. We’ve also three LIVE ITV races over the jumps at Newbury, while Chepstow (NH), Lingfield (AW) and Wolverhampton (AW) are the day’s supporting fixtures.
Templegate Tips – Saturday 2nd April 2022
Templegate Horse Racing NAP
HILL SIXTEEN 3.35 Ayr (Scottish Grand National) @ 24/1 with BetUK
The top-rated in the field so has to carry top-weight as a result. However, a shrewd move by connections have booked useful claiming jockey Jack Andrews to take off a handy 5lbs. This 9 year-old comes into the race having run the decent Nuts Well close at Kelso on the Listed Chase last time out and back in December was a fine runner-up in the Becher Chase to Snow Leopardess, who is well fancied for the Aintree Grand National next week.
Templegate Horse Racing NB
DUSART 1.50 Ayr @ 2/1 with BetUK
This Nicky Henderson runner wasn’t disgraced last time out when fifth in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Fesitval – beaten just over 14 lengths to the useful L’Homme Presse.
Into slightly calmer waters here and with just three career runs over fences (2 wins) should have more to come. Nico De Boinville rides.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Click the slip below to back Templegate's two best Saturday (NAP/NB) – back them in a double @ 74/1 with BetUK
