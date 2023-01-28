NFL

Tee Higgins AFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
higgins
higgins
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Tee Higgins for the AFC Championship Game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

BetOnline have released their Prop Bet lines for Higgins vs the Chiefs.

  • Higgins to score 1st TD +900
  • Higgins total receiving yards – Over/Under 58.5
  • Higgins to score a TD +150

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:

  1. Go to betonline.com
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000
  4. Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Higgins is averaging 64.3 receiving yards per game
  • Higgins unders has hit in 6 of the last 10 games this season
  • Higgins has 7 receiving TDs this season
  • 65 yards combined in two playoff games so far
  • The average receiving yards line for Higgins this season was 58.5

Free Bets for NFL Bettors on AFC Championship

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
travis kelce 3
NFL

LATEST Travis Kelce AFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Author image Joe Lyons  •  54min
JaMarr Chase
NFL
Ja’Marr Chase AFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  58min

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Ja’Marr Chase for the AFC Championship Game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. BetOnline have released their Prop…

usa today 17207529.0
NFL
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Maine – Top ME NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  18h

Ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship, NFL fans in Maine can claim a $1000 free bet to use on Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers. BetOnline’s leading offer is a 50%…

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 2
NFL
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Louisiana – Top LA NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  18h
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 3
NFL
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Kentucky – Top KY NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  18h
Miles Sanders Prop Bet
NFL
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Hawaii – Top HI NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  18h
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Maryland Top MD NFL Sportsbooks
NFL
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Georgia – Top GA NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  18h
Arrow to top