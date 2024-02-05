Taylor Swift was at the Grammy’s on Sunday night to not only pick up an award for her new album, but to also announce a new project coming out in just two months time.

Taylor’s New Project After Super Bowl

The NFL season is closing in on its exciting conclusion in Las Vegas this year, as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to do battle with the San Francisco 49ers next weekend in Super Bowl LVIII.

Taylor Swift has largely dominated the headlines coming into the game, with many speculating as to whether the pop star will be in attendance at her first Super Bowl with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Kelce is the star wide receiver of the Kansas City Chiefs and he will be looking for his third Super Bowl ring in Nevada this season, with girlfriend Taylor expected to make the long trip from Japan ahead of the game.

The 1989 singer is set to conclude the Asian leg of her Era’s tour just a day before Super Bowl LVIII, but fans have worked out there is plenty of time for the star who won’t be missing the NFL season finale.

On Sunday night Taylor was at the Grammys, with the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer picking up six nominations for the awards following a successful world tour and new album.

Travis Kelce was not able to support his new beau at the Los Angeles Awards as the Kansas City Chiefs have already made the trip to Vegas to prepare for the Super Bowl.

The Grammys themselves were as successful as ever for Taylor, who mad history at the awards show to become the first artist to ever win album of the year for fourth time in her career.

Taylor took advantage of her award speech to announce a new album ‘The Tortured’ that caught everyone off guard, with a release date of 19 April for her latest studio album.

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

Taylor Swift Albums

‘The Tortured’ will be Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, but she also has four re recordings of previously released albums. See a list of all Taylor Swift albums below.

Taylor Swift (2006)

Fearless (2008)

Speak Now (2010)

Red (2012)

1989 (2014)

Reputation (2017)

Lover (2019)

Folklore (2020)

Evermore (2020)

Fearless (Taylors Version)(2021)

Red (Taylor’s Version) (2021)

Midnights (2022)

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (2023)

1989 (Taylor’s Version) (2023)

The Tortured (2024)

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

