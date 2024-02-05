American Football

Taylor Swift Announces New Album At The Grammy’s Just One Week Before Super Bowl LVIII

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was at the Grammy’s on Sunday night to not only pick up an award for her new album, but to also announce a new project coming out in just two months time.

Taylor’s New Project After Super Bowl

The NFL season is closing in on its exciting conclusion in Las Vegas this year, as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to do battle with the San Francisco 49ers next weekend in Super Bowl LVIII.

Taylor Swift has largely dominated the headlines coming into the game, with many speculating as to whether the pop star will be in attendance at her first Super Bowl with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Kelce is the star wide receiver of the Kansas City Chiefs and he will be looking for his third Super Bowl ring in Nevada this season, with girlfriend Taylor expected to make the long trip from Japan ahead of the game.

The 1989 singer is set to conclude the Asian leg of her Era’s tour just a day before Super Bowl LVIII, but fans have worked out there is plenty of time for the star who won’t be missing the NFL season finale.

On Sunday night Taylor was at the Grammys, with the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer picking up six nominations for the awards following a successful world tour and new album.

Travis Kelce was not able to support his new beau at the Los Angeles Awards as the Kansas City Chiefs have already made the trip to Vegas to prepare for the Super Bowl.

The Grammys themselves were as successful as ever for Taylor, who mad history at the awards show to become the first artist to ever win album of the year for fourth time in her career.

Taylor took advantage of her award speech to announce a new album ‘The Tortured’ that caught everyone off guard, with a release date of 19 April for her latest studio album.

Taylor Swift Albums

‘The Tortured’ will be Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, but she also has four re recordings of previously released albums. See a list of all Taylor Swift albums below.

  • Taylor Swift (2006)
  • Fearless (2008)
  • Speak Now (2010)
  • Red (2012)
  • 1989 (2014)
  • Reputation (2017)
  • Lover (2019)
  • Folklore (2020)
  • Evermore (2020)
  • Fearless (Taylors Version)(2021)
  • Red (Taylor’s Version) (2021)
  • Midnights (2022)
  • Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (2023)
  • 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (2023)
  • The Tortured (2024)

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Past Super Bowl Winners

  • Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams
  • Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles
  • Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos
  • Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
rsz 2023 02 03t234326z 1842954647 rc2z3z92a458 rtrmadp 3 usa biden e1675707051673 1024x624 1
American Football

LATEST Joe Biden Turns Down Interview At Super Bowl For Second Year Running

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 05 2024
Taylor Swift
American Football
Taylor Swift Announces New Album At The Grammy’s Just One Week Before Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 05 2024

Taylor Swift was at the Grammy’s on Sunday night to not only pick up an award for her new album, but to also announce a new project coming out in…

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds 1
American Football
Super Bowl Coin Toss: How Much Does Winning The Toss Actually Matter For Teams?
Author image James Chittick  •  Feb 05 2024

The Super Bowl coin toss is one of the most popular betting events of the year. Although completely random, it’s become a huge market for bookmakers – but does winning…

Purdy & Mahomes
American Football
Kansas City Chiefs Vs San Francisco 49ers Head To Head Record: Chiefs Favoured Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 04 2024
Willie Gay Jr.
American Football
Willie Gay Jr. Off Injury Report For Kansas City Chiefs Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 04 2024
donna kelce
American Football
Who Is Travis & Jason Kelce’s Mom? Everything You Need To Know About Donna Kelce
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 03 2024
tom brady super bowl
American Football
NFL Flashback: The Best Super Bowls Of All Time Ranked 1-to-10
Author image James Lloyd  •  Feb 02 2024
Arrow to top