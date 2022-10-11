Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NHL Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have the season opener for both sides when the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the New York Rangers tonight at 7:30 pm ET at historic Madison Square Garden.

We have three plays you can use towards a Lighting-Rangers same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $7250.00 from the $1000 NHL free bet which you can claim below.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Lightning vs Rangers SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best MLB Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 NHL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Click here to sign up with Betonline Create account and deposit $1000 with NHL promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Lightning-Rangers SGP betting picks

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers SGP Parlay Pick 1: Rangers ML -125 @ Betonline

The Rangers were 27-10-4 at the Garden last season and last seasons Eastern Conference Finalists are hungry to take the next step and beating defending champ Lightning is that next step. No better goaltender in nets last season than Igor Shesterkin, who was 36-13-4 last season. Look for the Rangers to win this game tonight.

Rangers ML @ -125 with BetOnline

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers SGP Parlay Pick 2: Tampa Bay under 5.5 goals -115 @ Betonline

We talked about Shesterkin, but Tampa Bay net minder Andrei Vasilyevsky went 39-18-5 in 2021 and is a former Vezina Trophy Winner. The Rangers weren’t a big scoring team last season, and it will be difficult for both teams to score goals with these two puck stoppers going at each other tonight. Play the under 5.5 prop in this one.



Tampa Bay Lighting under 5.5 goals @ -115 with BetOnline

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers SGP Parlay Pick 3: Mika Zibanejad anytime goalscorer +160 @ Betonline

Zibanejad is a good bet to score a goal tonight. He was second on the Rangers with 19 goals and scored four goals last season against the Lightning over three games. Zibanejad also features prominently on the Rangers power play and if the Lightning spend too much time in the sin bin, Zibanejad should pot one tonight.

Mika Zibanejad @ -190 with BetOnline

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers Odds