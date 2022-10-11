Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NHL Betting Promo Code

We have the season opener for both sides when the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the New York Rangers tonight at 7:30 pm ET at historic Madison Square Garden.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- New York Rangers ML @ -125 with Betonline
- Tampa Bay under 5.5 goals @ -115 with Betonline
- Mika Zibanejad anytime goalscorer @ +160 with Betonline
Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers SGP Parlay Pick 1: Rangers ML -125 @ Betonline
The Rangers were 27-10-4 at the Garden last season and last seasons Eastern Conference Finalists are hungry to take the next step and beating defending champ Lightning is that next step. No better goaltender in nets last season than Igor Shesterkin, who was 36-13-4 last season. Look for the Rangers to win this game tonight.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers SGP Parlay Pick 2: Tampa Bay under 5.5 goals -115 @ Betonline
We talked about Shesterkin, but Tampa Bay net minder Andrei Vasilyevsky went 39-18-5 in 2021 and is a former Vezina Trophy Winner. The Rangers weren’t a big scoring team last season, and it will be difficult for both teams to score goals with these two puck stoppers going at each other tonight. Play the under 5.5 prop in this one.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers SGP Parlay Pick 3: Mika Zibanejad anytime goalscorer +160 @ Betonline
Zibanejad is a good bet to score a goal tonight. He was second on the Rangers with 19 goals and scored four goals last season against the Lightning over three games. Zibanejad also features prominently on the Rangers power play and if the Lightning spend too much time in the sin bin, Zibanejad should pot one tonight.
