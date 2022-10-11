Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News tampa bay lightning vs new york rangers same game parlay picks with 1000 nhl betting promo code

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NHL Betting Promo Code

Author image

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

3 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
mika zibanejad

We have the season opener for both sides when the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the New York Rangers tonight at 7:30 pm ET at historic Madison Square Garden. 

We have three plays you can use towards a Lighting-Rangers same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $7250.00 from the $1000 NHL free bet which you can claim below.  

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Lightning vs Rangers SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best MLB Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 NHL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

  1. Click here to sign up with Betonline
  2. Create account and deposit $1000 with NHL promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Lightning-Rangers SGP betting picks

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers  SGP Parlay Pick 1: Rangers ML -125  @ Betonline

The Rangers were 27-10-4 at the Garden last season and last seasons Eastern Conference Finalists are hungry to take the next step and beating defending champ Lightning is that next step. No better goaltender in nets last season than Igor Shesterkin, who was 36-13-4 last season. Look for the Rangers to win this game tonight.

Rangers ML  @ -125 with BetOnline

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers  SGP Parlay Pick 2: Tampa Bay under 5.5 goals -115 @ Betonline

We talked about Shesterkin, but Tampa Bay net minder Andrei Vasilyevsky went 39-18-5 in 2021 and is a former Vezina Trophy Winner. The Rangers weren’t a big scoring team last season, and it will be difficult for both teams to score goals with these two puck stoppers going at each other tonight. Play the under 5.5 prop in this one. 


Tampa Bay Lighting under 5.5 goals @ -115 with BetOnline

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers  SGP Parlay Pick 3: Mika Zibanejad anytime goalscorer +160 @ Betonline

Zibanejad is a good bet to score a goal tonight. He was second on the Rangers with 19 goals and scored four goals last season against the Lightning over three games. Zibanejad also features prominently on the Rangers power play and if the Lightning spend too much time in the sin bin, Zibanejad should pot one tonight. 

Mika Zibanejad  @ -190 with BetOnline

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Tampa Bay Lightning +110 Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NHL Betting Promo Code
New York Rangers -110 Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NHL Betting Promo Code

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Previous article Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule
Next article Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Praises “Outstanding” Micah Parsons Ahead Of Meeting With Cowboys

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens