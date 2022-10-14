Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have a non-conference NFL matchup on Sunday between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards the Buccaneers vs Steelers same-game parlay at BetOnline, and our three picks could net you $6,00.00 from the $1,000 NFL free bet you can claim below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Kenny Pickett Under 224.5 passing yards +125 @ BetOnline

Tampa Bay has the best passing defense in the league by DVOA metrics, which bodes trouble for a rookie QB making his 1st home start. Pickett hasn’t thrown a TD pass yet this season, and he probably won’t on Sunday, either. The Bucs’ defense also has 19 sacks on the year, and the Steelers have allowed 11 sacks this season. The Bucs will throw the kitchen sink at Pickett, and he will fall just short of 224.5 passing yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: George Pickens Over 39.5 receiving yards -150 @ BetOnline

Pickens and Pickett have forged a rookie bond, and the rookie wideout has seen eight targets in each of his last two contests. Pickens has eclipsed 39.5 receiving yards in his past two contests, and it isn’t a stretch to think the talented WR exceeds the oddsmakers’ total.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Chase Claypool Under 44.5 receiving yards -140 @ BetOnline

Claypool is a forgotten man on the Steelers play calling scheme and has exceeded 44.5 receiving yards twice this season. The Bucs’ defense is tough, and Claypool averaging 8.1 yards per reception means he’ll have to catch six balls, and that’s something he hasn’t accomplished once this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds