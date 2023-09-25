Fans are treated to a double bill for the latest instalment of Monday Night Football, and we are taking a closer look at this evening’s matchup in Florida by offering up our Buccaneers vs Eagles picks and predictions.

Buccaneers vs Eagles Picks

Jalen Hurts Over 237.5 Passing Yards @ -104

Chris Godwin Over 53.5 Receiving Yards @ -110

Buccaneers vs Eagles Pick 1: Hurts Over 237.5 Passing Yards

The Eagles have been far from convincing in their two openers, scraping past the Vikings and the Patriots by six and five points respectively.

Philly are still finding ways to win nonetheless – a sign of a team who are primed and ready for another deep postseason. For all the questions being asked of a defense that is yet to get going this season, the one constant that the Birds can rely on is Jalen Hurts.

Although he is yet to hit a 200+ yardage performance so far (193 and 170), this latest test against Tampa will more than likely allow him to rack up some impressive personal numbers.

The Bucs have allowed the ninth-most yards in the NFL this season, and despite surprising everybody with a perfect start, Hurts can wreak havoc through the air as one of the league’s best signal callers.

Buccaneers vs Eagles Pick 2: Godwin Over 53.5 Receiving Yards

Much of the defensive focus should be firmly fixed on tracking Mike Evans, who has started the season in solid form with two touchdowns in as many games.

Baker Mayfield will need to turn to other options if Darius Slay is tracking Evans, and we like the look of the over for Chris Godwin who should be freed up as a result.

He has two 50+ receiving yard displays under his belt including five receptions for 58 against the Bears, all the while being targeted a total of 14 times.

