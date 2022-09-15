Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans both opened their season with Week One victories and head into this NFC South matchup with high hopes for their respective seasons.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Betting Picks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Pick 1:Tampa Bay -2.5 points

The Buccaneers offense didn’t look that bad in their Week One victory over Dallas. They managed to move the ball, but their offense stalled, and they settled for four field goals with one TD. Look for Tom Brady to throw for more than 212 yards against a Saints defense allowing 215 passing yards to a terrible Falcons offense.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a road favorite and 6-2 ATS in their last eight vs. the NFC South. Take the Bucs to cover in this one.

Back Tampa Bay -2.5 points @ -111 with Bovada

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Betting Pick 2: Tampa Bay FH -1.5 points @ -108 with Bovada

Look for Tampa to get the ball rolling behind RB Leonard Fournette and that should open up the Saints defense for Brady and his vast array of receiving weapons to do their thing while the defense bottles up Jameis Winston and the New Orleans offense.

The Buccaneers are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games after allowing less than 90 yards rushing in their previous game and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Back Tampa Bay FH -1.5 points @ -108 with Bovada

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Prediction

This should be a good tackle-football game, but the Buccaneers should win this contest behind the veteran leadership of Brady, the rushing of Fournette and a Tampa Bay defense that might be the best in the game.

The Saints are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games vs. a team with a winning road record and 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games. Take Tampa Bay to win this contest on Sunday.

Back Tampa Bay ML @ -143 with Bovada

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Odds