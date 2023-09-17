Betting tips

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hoping to go 2-0 this season after tonight’s NFL Sunday, with the Florida side taking on a Chicago Bears team looking for their first win. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Buccaneers vs Bears Picks 

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 (-120)
  • Baker Mayfield over 223.5 passing yards (-110)
Buccaneers vs Bears Pick 1: Buccaneers -2.5 (-120 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for this week 2 match in the 2023 NFL season is for Tampa Bay Buccaneers to cover the spread. The spread has been set at 2.5 points in the favour of the Buccaneers, who are looking to maintain their 100% start to the season.

Tampa Bay’s opposition this weekend is the Chicago Bears, who struggled in week one of the season against a well put together Green Bay Packers team.

This week we are backing the Buccaneers to not only win their first home game of the season, but to cover the spread against a Bears side that might find it difficult to handle Tampa Bay’s sharp offence.

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Buccaneers vs Bears Pick 2: Baker Mayfield Over 223.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Stepping up to fill Tom Brady’s shoes was never going to be an easy task for any quarterback, but Baker Mayfield looked on top his game in week one as he guided his side to victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Although he didn’t rack up a particularly large amount of passing yards in opening week, Mayfield impressed with two passing touchdowns for Tampa Bay in a narrow victory against a strong Minnesota team.

We believe that Mayfield will find his range more this week against a Bears side that allowed three passing touchdowns and nearly 250 passing yards last weekend.

Buccaneers vs Bears Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -145| Chicago Bears: +125
  • Point Spread: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) -120 | Chicago Bears (-2.5) +100
  • Total Points: Over 41.0 –110 | Under 41.0 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
