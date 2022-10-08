Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Florida

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’re moving into Week 5 of the new NFL season and here is how you can bet on our Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons same game parlay in Florida.

You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Buccaneers vs Falcons parlay at +350.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons face off this Sunday at 1pm EST at the Raymond Jones Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Tom Brady 286 passing yards @ -113 with BetOnline

Tom Brady, widely regarded as the best NFL quarterback of all time, is still going strong at age 45 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he looks to add an eighth Super Bowl title to an already illustrious trophy cabinet.

The former New England Patriot has averaged 265 passing yards per game this season but against a Falcons defense that has lost their last two consecutive outings, Brady will be licking his lips.

Brady has been intercepted just once this season, tied for second least in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Leonard Fournette to score a TD @ -167 with BetOnline

Leonard Fournette will look to get off the mark and record his first touchdown of the 2022 NFL season against Atlanta on Sunday.

The running back is tied for 10th in rushing attempts across the NFL and is a Super Bowl LV champion with the Bucs after being selected with the fourth overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 draft.

There is no better time for the 27-year-old to get off the mark with a touchdown and help Tampa progress to a 3-2 record under head coach Bruce Arians.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Buccaneers Spread -10 @ -113 BetOnline

We’re backing Tom Brady and the Bucs to get back to winning ways after consecutive losses against the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs who are two impressive sides.

Tampa Bay are heavy favourites on the money line, but we believe there is more value in the spread which has been set at -10 by Vegas.

The Bucs have beaten the Falcons in each of the last four meetings between the pair, and we’re expecting a similar outcome on Sunday in Florida.

Anyone in Florida can bet on Buccaneers vs Falcons same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Florida or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.

18 and over

Be in Florida or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

