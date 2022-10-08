Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News tampa bay buccaneers vs atlanta falcons same game parlay betting picks how to place nfl same game parlay bet in florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Florida

Author image

Updated

18 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

7 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
tom brady a0587059ffb644e1a29e1d64e23bbd46

We’re moving into Week 5 of the new NFL season and here is how you can bet on our Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons same game parlay in Florida.

You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Buccaneers vs Falcons parlay at +350.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons face off this Sunday at 1pm EST at the Raymond Jones Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

How To Bet On A Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay In Florida

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on our Buccaneers vs Falcons same game parlay

Signing up to BetOnline could not be easier and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons same game parlay below.

Best Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 with a 125% deposit match (100% sports bonus and 25% casino bonus)

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

Best Buccaneers vs Falcons Same Game Parlay Picks

Back our Bucs-Falcons SGP @ +350 with BetOnline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Tom Brady 286 passing yards @ -113 with BetOnline

Tom Brady, widely regarded as the best NFL quarterback of all time, is still going strong at age 45 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he looks to add an eighth Super Bowl title to an already illustrious trophy cabinet.

The former New England Patriot has averaged 265 passing yards per game this season but against a Falcons defense that has lost their last two consecutive outings, Brady will be licking his lips.

Brady has been intercepted just once this season, tied for second least in the NFL.

Back Tom Brady at least 286 passing yards @ -113 with BetOnline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Leonard Fournette to score a TD @ -167 with BetOnline

Leonard Fournette will look to get off the mark and record his first touchdown of the 2022 NFL season against Atlanta on Sunday.

The running back is tied for 10th in rushing attempts across the NFL and is a Super Bowl LV champion with the Bucs after being selected with the fourth overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 draft.

There is no better time for the 27-year-old to get off the mark with a touchdown and help Tampa progress to a 3-2 record under head coach Bruce Arians.

Back Leonard Fournette to score a TD @ -167 with BetOnline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Buccaneers Spread -10 @ -113 BetOnline

We’re backing Tom Brady and the Bucs to get back to winning ways after consecutive losses against the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs who are two impressive sides.

Tampa Bay are heavy favourites on the money line, but we believe there is more value in the spread which has been set at -10 by Vegas.

The Bucs have beaten the Falcons in each of the last four meetings between the pair, and we’re expecting a similar outcome on Sunday in Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -10 @ -113 with BetOnline

Can I Bet On Buccaneers vs Falcons Same Game Parlay In Florida?

Anyone in Florida can bet on Buccaneers vs Falcons same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Florida or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Florida or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Buccaneers vs Falcons Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Buccaneers vs Falcons one game parlay sportsbooks for Florida. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

BetOnline Buccaneers vs Falcons Same Game Parlay Promo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Florida
BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of up to 50%, which can get you free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on same parlays in Florida by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $55
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NFL Free Bet

Everygame Buccaneers vs Falcons Same Game Parlay Promo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Florida
Everygame is a top destination to make same game parlays in Florida, and you can triple up on that with a deposit match bonus of up to $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
      • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
      • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Everygame NFL Free Bet

MyBookie Buccaneers vs Falcons Same Game Parlay Promo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Florida
MyBookie will give you a bonus of up to $1000 to use on same game parlays in Florida for the Buccaneers vs Falcons game this week.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $50
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NFL Free Bet

BetUS Buccaneers vs Falcons Same Game Parlay Promo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Florida
BetUS has a staggering $2500 deposit match bonus for this game, and will give you a distinct advantage when you claim it to use on same game parlays for the Buccaneers vs Falcons game.

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $100
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
      • Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS NFL Free Bets

XBet Buccaneers vs Falcons Same Game Parlay Promo

XBet Sportsbook
XBet is well known for its same game parlays, and are running a 100% deposit match promo for the Buccaneers vs Falcons game of up to $500.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
      • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
      • The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet NFL Free Bet
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens