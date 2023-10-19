Week 7 of the NFL is already nearly upon us and the Atlanta Falcons go head to head with Tampa Bay on Sunday in what should be a close game between two sides with three wins to their name. Ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Picks

Atlanta Falcons To Cover (-110)

Desmond Ridder over 211.5 passing yards (-110)

Buccaneers vs Falcons Pick 1: Back The Falcons To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

The Falcons have been set ass marginal underdogs for Sunday’s game, with most bookmakers offering Tampa Bay as 2.5 point favorites for the clash.

We are backing the Falcons to cover the 2.5 point spread, as Atlanta looks to get back to winning ways following a narrow defeat to the Commanders last weekend.

Desmond Ridder threw three interceptions last weekend against Washington, but if the quarterback can sharpen up his game and reduce the amount of turnovers in the game we are confident a strong Falcons team can come out on top.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Pick 2: Desmond Ridder Over 211.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for Sunday’s game is for Atlanta’s quarterback Desmond Ridder to throw over 211 passing yards. We tipped this passing line last weekend and it came in for Ridder against Washington, as he threw for 307 yards.

Ridder has struggled with inconsistency this season, but if he can throw at anywhere near the level her did last weekend against the Commanders then we have no doubt the Atlanta star can cover his fairly low passing yard prop.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Odds and Line

Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -140 | Atlanta Falcons: +120

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -140 | Atlanta Falcons: +120 Point Spread: Buccaneers (-2.5) -110 | Falcons (+2.5) -110

Buccaneers (-2.5) -110 | Falcons (+2.5) -110 Total Points: Over 37.0 –110 | Under 37.0 -110

