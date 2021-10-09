Switzerland will look to close the gap with group leaders Italy with a win over Northern Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 19:45 pm BST.

Switzerland are second in their group with two wins and two draws from four outings. They will be up against a Northern Ireland side that has picked up just five points from four outings in the qualifiers.

Switzerland vs Northern Ireland team news

Switzerland have a fully fit squad to choose from. Jonny Evans could miss out for Northern Ireland with an injury.

Switzlerland possible starting line-up: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Michael Aebisher, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

Northern Ireland possible starting line-up: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Conor Bradley, Craig Cathcart, Paddy McNair, Ciaron Brown, Jamal Lewis, Steven Davis, George Saville, Stuart Dallas, Conor Washington, Josh Magennis

Switzerland vs Northern Ireland form guide

Switzerland are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions but they have failed to win their last two. The home side will be desperate to get back to winning ways here.

Northern Ireland have won three of their last four outings but they are coming into this game on the back of a draw against Switzerland (back in September).

Switzerland vs Northern Ireland betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Switzerland vs Northern Ireland from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Switzerland – 1/3

• Draw – 19/5

• Northern Ireland – 10/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 22/19

• Under – 4/5

Switzerland vs Northern Ireland prediction

Switzerland are undefeated in 32 of their last 35 matches in the World Cup. They have also kept a clean sheet in their last four matches against Northern Ireland in all competitions.

The home side should be able to edge this one.

Prediction: Switzerland win.

