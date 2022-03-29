Switzerland vs Kosovo live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Switzerland will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat against England when they take on Kosovo in an international friendly this week.

Switzerland vs Kosovo live stream

Click here to join Virgin Bet

Sign up and deposit any amount into your Virgin Bet account

Start watching Switzerland vs Kosovo live stream at 17:00 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the international friendly clash between Switzerland vs Kosovo, then Virgin Bet have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Virgin Bet and watch their Switzerland vs Kosovo live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Virgin Bet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Switzerland vs Kosovo Preview

The home side were beaten 2-1 by England in their last outing and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. Switzerland are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings and they will be the favourites heading into this contest despite the result against England. Meanwhile, Kosovo are coming into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Burkina Faso but they will have to work hard in order to grind out a positive result here. Kosovo are winless in four of their last five matches and it remains to be seen whether they can perform at a high level here.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

When does Switzerland vs Kosovo kick-off?

The international friendly match between Switzerland vs Kosovo kicks off at 17:00 pm BST, on the 29th of March, at Letzigrund.

Switzerland vs Kosovo Team News

Switzerland team news

Silvan Widmer, Yan Sommer, Philipp Kohn are ruled out with injuries.

Switzerland predicted line-up vs Kosovo: Gregor Kobel; Kevin Mbabu, Fabian Frei, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Ruben Vargas, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen; Breel Embolo

Kosovo team news