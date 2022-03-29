Switzerland vs Kosovo live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Switzerland will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat against England when they take on Kosovo in an international friendly this week.
Switzerland vs Kosovo live stream
Switzerland vs Kosovo Preview
The home side were beaten 2-1 by England in their last outing and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly.
Switzerland are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings and they will be the favourites heading into this contest despite the result against England.
Meanwhile, Kosovo are coming into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Burkina Faso but they will have to work hard in order to grind out a positive result here.
Kosovo are winless in four of their last five matches and it remains to be seen whether they can perform at a high level here.
When does Switzerland vs Kosovo kick-off?
The international friendly match between Switzerland vs Kosovo kicks off at 17:00 pm BST, on the 29th of March, at Letzigrund.
Switzerland vs Kosovo Team News
Switzerland team news
Silvan Widmer, Yan Sommer, Philipp Kohn are ruled out with injuries.
Switzerland predicted line-up vs Kosovo: Gregor Kobel; Kevin Mbabu, Fabian Frei, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Ruben Vargas, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen; Breel Embolo
Kosovo team news
No notable injury concerns.
Kosovo predicted line-up vs Switzerland: Samir Ujkani; Mergim Vojvoda, Amir Rrahmani, Fidan Aliti, Lirim Kastrati; Valon Berisha, Ibrahim Dresevic, Toni Domgjoni; Milot Rashica, Adon Zhegrova, Vedat Muriqi
