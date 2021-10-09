Sweden will look to close in on Spain with a win over Kosovo in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 17:00 pm BST.

Sweden are second in Group B with three wins and a defeat in four matches. Meanwhile, Kosovo are fourth in the standings with just one win in five outings.

Sweden vs Kosovo team news

Mattias Johansson, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Isaac Kiese Thelin are set to miss out for Sweden through injury

Sweden possible starting line-up: Olsen; Krafth, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson; Claesson, Olsson, Svanberg, Forsberg; Isak, Kulusevski

Kosovo possible starting line-up: Muric; Hadergjonaj, Rrahmani, Aliti, Vojvoda; Halimi, Dresevic, Loshaj; Kastrati, Muriqi, Rashica

Sweden vs Kosovo form guide

Sweden have picked up four wins in their last six matches across all competitions. They have also won their last two meetings against Kosovo. The visitors are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Spain and they have won just two of their last five matches.

Furthermore, Kosovo have failed to win 14 of their last 15 matches in the World Cup.

Sweden vs Kosovo betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Sweden vs Kosovo from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Sweden – 4/11

• Draw – 19/5

• Kosovo– 9/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 22/23

• Under – 28/29

Sweden vs Kosovo prediction

Sweden are the better team here. Kosovo have a poor record in the World Cup games and they are coming into this game on the back of a defeat. The home side will have the momentum and confidence with them.

They were able to beat Kosovo earlier this year and Sweden are likely to get the three points once again.

Prediction: Sweden win.

Get a Sweden win at 4/11 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Sweden vs Kosovo at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £40 in free bets.

To get £40 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code BETFRED40, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £40 in free sports bets

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at Betfred