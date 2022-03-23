Sweden take on the Czech Republic in the playoff semifinal for World Cup qualification.

Even though they were in a group containing Spain, Sweden aren’t happy that they couldn’t secure an automatic qualification for the World Cup.

Janne Andersson’s side took the qualification battle down the wire only to see Spain secure the top spot. However, they will have to win against Czech Republic and then take on Poland in the final to book a ticket to Qatar.

The Swedes haven’t lost at home since September 2020 which is bad news for Poland who have never really been good away from home.

Sweden Team News v Czech Republic

After putting in some really promising displays, Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga will likely be handed his debut. However, the youngster might start from the bench.

Star player Zlatan Ibrahimovic is suspended for this one along with Emil Krafth. This means that Victor Lindelof might play at right-back with Marcus Danielson playing in defense.

Sweden Predicted Lineup v Czech Republic

Olsen; Lindelof, Danielson, Helander, Augustinsson; Kulusevski, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Quaison