Sweden vs Czech Republic: Prediction, odds betting tips, live stream and free bet

Sweden host the Czech Republic in the first leg of their World Cup qualifying semi-final, with both sides looking to take a big step towards Qatar. Check out how to stream Sweden vs Czech Republic on this page, plus see the odds, our predictions and where you can grab the biggest and best free bets.

Sweden vs Czech Republic odds:

This is one of the closer World Cup playoff ties, although the bookies have installed Sweden as favourites to triumph in the first leg. However, the Czech Republic are certainly no slouches, and could well shock the Swedes in Stockholm if the home side don’t perform.

Sweden vs Czech Republic Preview

This tie, along with Wales vs Austria, is the most finely balanced of all World Cup playoff matches. Sweden are the favourites, but the Czech Republic have pedigree and will represent a real threat to the Swedish hopes of qualifying.

Sweden find themselves in the playoffs after finishing second in Group B, behind Spain. Things could have been different, if only the Swedes hadn’t suffered a shock loss to Georgia, before then losing to Spain in their final game. Still, Swedish fans will fancy their chances of progressing past the Czech Republic and qualifying for Qatar.

The Czech Republic find themselves in the playoffs after progressing via the Nations League. Their performance in the group stages of World Cup qualification wasn’t too impressive, finishing third behind Belgium and Wales.

The Swedish chances of winning have been dramatically altered by the suspension of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Emil Krafth is also suspended. However, the Czechs are also understrength, as they’re missing striker Patrik Schick, who has scored 20 goals in 20 Bundesliga games this season.

Whoever wins this match will progress to the final of Path B, where they’ll face Poland, who received a bye after Russia were thrown out of the tournament.

Sweden vs Czech Republic Betting tips

As you’ve already seen, Sweden are the favourites for the match. We agree with the bookies on this one, and expect the Swedes to come out on top with a relatively dominant performance. However, if they don’t perform, the potential for a surprise result is certainly there.

The odds of 21/20 on Sweden winning aren’t quite high enough for us, so where else can we look for a decent bet? Well, we’ve found a great Bet Builder at Virgin Bet, which we have to share with you.

If you bet on Alekander Isak to score first and Sweden to win 2-0, you’ll get stunning odds of 22/1. We simply can’t turn these odds down, and we recommend this Bet Builder to everyone looking to bet on Sweden vs Czech Republic.

Sweden vs Czech Republic Prediction: Aleksander Isak to score first and Sweden to win 2-0 @ 22/1 with Virgin Bet

