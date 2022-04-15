Swansea vs Barnsley Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Swansea will be hoping to continue their recent winning run when they take on Barnsley in the championship on Friday afternoon.
Swansea vs Barnsley Odds
Swansea vs Barnsley Predictions
The home side are currently 14th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of four wins and a draw in their last five league matches.
The home fans will be expecting a strong performance here and it remains to be seen whether the Welsh outfit can grind out all three points.
Meanwhile, Barnsley are 22nd in the league table and they have picked up just one win from their last six league matches. The away side are in the relegation zone right now and they will have to improve immensely in order to beat the drop this season.
It will be interesting to see whether the visitors can pull off an upset here.
Swansea vs Barnsley prediction: Swansea 2-0 Barnsley @ 8/1 with Bet Storm
Swansea vs Barnsley Betting Tips
Swansea have an exceptional head to head record against Barnsley in all competitions and they are undefeated in their last 18 meetings against Friday’s opposition. They have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six meetings against Barnsley as well.
Furthermore, the visitors have been abysmal on their travels this season and they have lost nine of their last 10 away matches in the Championship.
The home side are firm favourites to pick up all three points here and they should be able to extend their impressive run of form against Barnsley with a victory this week.
Norwich vs Burnley betting tip: Swansea to win to nil @ 9/5 with Bet Storm
When is Swansea vs Barnsley?
The Championship clash between Swansea vs Barnsley will be played on the 15th of April at Swansea.com Stadium.
What time does Swansea vs Barnsley Kick-Off?
The Championship clash between Swansea and Barnsley kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.
Swansea vs Barnsley Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Swansea Team News
The home side will be without the services of Flynn Downes because of an injury.
Swansea Predicted Starting Line-Up
Fisher; Latibeaudiere, Naughton, Cabango; Wolf, Grimes, Fulton, Christie; Paterson, Piroe; Obafemi
Barnsley Team News
Barnsley are without Aapo Halme, Michal Helik, Bradley Collins and Cauley Woodrow because of injuries.
Barnsley Predicted Starting Line-Up
Walton; Vita, Andersen, Kitching, Brittain; Palmer, Wolfe; Quina, Bassi, Styles; Morris
