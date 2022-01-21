Swansea City vs Preston North End prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

PRESTON North End will play against Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a Championship match.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 22nd January 2022, Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea City vs Preston North End Prediction

When Swansea last played, they drew 1-1 with Huddersfield. Flynn Downes scored both goals for Swansea in their Championship encounter at John Smith’s Stadium. There were eleven shots on target and seven corners for the squad.

On the other hand, Preston’s last encounter was against Sheffield United, and it was a home game at Deepdale. Alan Browne and Emil Riis Jakobsen scored for Preston in this Championship match, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Lastly, Preston won 3-1 at Deepdale in the previous encounter between Swansea and Preston.

Swansea City vs Preston North End Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Preston North End @ 23/20 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Swansea City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Swansea City battled back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town last Saturday. The Swans had been on a four-game losing run prior to then, surrendering 11 goals while scoring only five.

Meanwhile, Preston North End drew 2-2 with Sheffield United last time, resulting in a share of the spoils for the second game in a row.

They have now lost all three of their recent games, drawing two and falling 2-1 to Cardiff City in the FA Cup on January 9.

Swansea City vs Preston North End Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 23/18.

Swansea City vs Preston North End Betting Odds

Match Winner

Swansea: 23/20 with bet365

Draw: 23/10 with bet365

Luton: 5/2 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 23/18

Under 2.5: 7/10

Swansea City vs Preston North End Free Bet

