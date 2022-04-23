Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News swansea city vs middlesbrough odds prediction betting tips and live stream 23rd april 2022

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

60 mins ago

on

swansea

Middlesbrough travels to Swansea City on Saturday afternoon knowing that they must break their four-game losing streak in the Championship as soon as possible. Swansea has just moved into 13th place in the table, courtesy of a seven-game unbeaten run, while Boro is three points back of the playoff places.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Swansea City 21/10 BetUK logo
Middlesbrough 27/20 BetUK logo
Draw 23/10 BetUK logo

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Predictions

In their pursuit of the playoffs, Middlesbrough holds their fate in their own hands. If they are to return to the first division, they must dramatically improve on their recent performances.

Swansea, on the other hand, has improved in recent weeks, albeit their improvement may have come too late to enable them to make a promotion bid. Boro’s trips have improved significantly in recent weeks. Despite the fact that any team has a chance to win, a low-scoring draw is most likely.

You can back our Swansea City vs Middlesbrough prediction on any of these betting sites.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Middlesbrough @ 23/10 with Bet UK

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Swansea City is coming off a 4-4 tie against Reading in the Championship. Swansea City’s Russell Martin has found the target a total of 12 times in his previous six games, averaging two goals per match.

Swansea City had not lost in their previous three league home matches going into this fixture.

Middlesbrough will be looking to bounce back after losing to Huddersfield Town in the Championship last time out.

Middlesbrough’s attacking players have struggled to score goals in their last six games, scoring only four times. In those games, Boro’s goal total against them has been equaled six times.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough betting tip: Swansea City vs Middlesbrough to draw @ 23/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Swansea City vs Middlesbrough clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Swansea City vs Middlesbrough with Bet UK

When is Swansea City vs Middlesbrough?

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough will be played on 23rd April 2022.

What time does Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Kick Off?

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough will kick off at 19:00.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Swansea Team News

Swansea has not reported any injury concerns so far.

Swansea Predicted Line Up

Andrew Fisher; Ben Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Joel Latibeaudiere; Cyrus Christie, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning; Joel Piroe, Hannes Wolf; Michael Obafemi

Middlesbrough Team News

Dael Fry, Sammy Ameobi, and Darnell Fisher are injured for Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough Predicted Line Up

Luke Daniels; Anfernee Dijksteel, Sol Bamba, Paddy McNair; Marc Bola, Riley McGree, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Isaiah Jones; Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun

Best Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
707 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens