Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Middlesbrough travels to Swansea City on Saturday afternoon knowing that they must break their four-game losing streak in the Championship as soon as possible. Swansea has just moved into 13th place in the table, courtesy of a seven-game unbeaten run, while Boro is three points back of the playoff places.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Swansea City 21/10 Middlesbrough 27/20 Draw 23/10

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Predictions

In their pursuit of the playoffs, Middlesbrough holds their fate in their own hands. If they are to return to the first division, they must dramatically improve on their recent performances.

Swansea, on the other hand, has improved in recent weeks, albeit their improvement may have come too late to enable them to make a promotion bid. Boro’s trips have improved significantly in recent weeks. Despite the fact that any team has a chance to win, a low-scoring draw is most likely.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Middlesbrough @ 23/10 with Bet UK

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Swansea City is coming off a 4-4 tie against Reading in the Championship. Swansea City’s Russell Martin has found the target a total of 12 times in his previous six games, averaging two goals per match.

Swansea City had not lost in their previous three league home matches going into this fixture.

Middlesbrough will be looking to bounce back after losing to Huddersfield Town in the Championship last time out.

Middlesbrough’s attacking players have struggled to score goals in their last six games, scoring only four times. In those games, Boro’s goal total against them has been equaled six times.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough betting tip: Swansea City vs Middlesbrough to draw @ 23/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Swansea City vs Middlesbrough clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

When is Swansea City vs Middlesbrough?

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough will be played on 23rd April 2022.

What time does Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Kick Off?

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough will kick off at 19:00.

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Swansea Team News

Swansea has not reported any injury concerns so far.

Swansea Predicted Line Up

Andrew Fisher; Ben Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Joel Latibeaudiere; Cyrus Christie, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning; Joel Piroe, Hannes Wolf; Michael Obafemi

Middlesbrough Team News

Dael Fry, Sammy Ameobi, and Darnell Fisher are injured for Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough Predicted Line Up

Luke Daniels; Anfernee Dijksteel, Sol Bamba, Paddy McNair; Marc Bola, Riley McGree, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Isaiah Jones; Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun

