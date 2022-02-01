Swansea City vs Luton Town prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Luton Town travel to Swansea City on Tuesday evening with the hopes of gaining a victory that will propel the club closer to the Championship playoffs.

Match Info:

Date: 2nd February 2022

Kickoff: 7:45p.m. UK, Liberty Stadium

Swansea City vs Luton Town Prediction

The Swans are seven points behind their hosts in 17th place, although with a game in hand, and will be looking to bounce back after losing their three-match unbeaten streak on Saturday.

Despite dropping all three points last time around, Luton Town are in excellent form, having only lost one of their last eight games. Swansea, on the other hand, has only managed one win in that time. Therefore, most football betting sites are picking the visitors to win on Tuesday.

Swansea City vs Luton Town Prediction: Swansea City 0-2 Luton Town @ 23/10 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Swansea City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Swansea City will be hoping for a better result here after losing 2-0 to Hull City in their last encounter in the Championship.

Swansea City had 66% possession and 15 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the match. Hull City, on the other hand, had five shots on goal, two of which were on target. Hull City scored with Tom Eaves and Keane Lewis-Potter. Swansea City had not lost a league match against Luton Town in their previous three meetings.

Luton Town drew 0-0 with Blackburn Rovers in their previous Championship match.

Luton Town had 51% possession and eight shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the match. Blackburn Rovers had seven shots on goal, two of which were on target.

Swansea City vs Luton Town Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 7/5.

Swansea vs Luton Town Betting Odds

Match Winner

[email protected] 23/10 with betfred

[email protected] 9/4 with betfred

[email protected] 11/8 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 7/5

Under 2.5 @ 7/11

