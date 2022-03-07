Swansea City vs Fulham top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

On Tuesday evening, Fulham will go to Swansea City with the goal of extending their 11-point lead at the top of the Championship table. While the Cottagers have won five of their past six games, Swansea has gained 12 points in the same number of games.

Swansea City vs Fulham betting tips and prediction

With 70 points from 33 games, Fulham is in the top level of the Championship. They won 21 games in the league, drew seven, and only lost five. They’ve scored 82 goals while allowing only 29, demonstrating the strength of their defensive and attack lineups.

The visitors are coming off a 1-0 league victory over Cardiff City in their previous match. Fulham has scored a total of 9 goals in their last six matches, and they have not failed to score in any of them.

The Swans, on the other hand, are in 16th place on the standings with 41 points. They won 11 games out of 32 played, drew 8 times, and lost 13 times.

The hosts had beaten West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in the league the week before. A zero in the scoreline has been a frequent feature of recent Swansea performances. In their previous six encounters, only one team scored in five of them.

We believe Fulham will win because they are superb on the road, having gone undefeated in 13 of their 15 away games this season. Swansea is also merely mediocre in front of their own fans.

