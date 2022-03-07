Countries
swansea city vs fulham top five betting offers and free bets for championship match 8th march

Swansea City vs Fulham top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

Updated

33 mins ago

on

swansea 1

On Tuesday evening, Fulham will go to Swansea City with the goal of extending their 11-point lead at the top of the Championship table. While the Cottagers have won five of their past six games, Swansea has gained 12 points in the same number of games.

Best Swansea City vs Fulham free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Swansea City vs Fulham free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Championship game and claim them below.

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Swansea City vs Fulham odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Fulham 7/10 Bet365 logo
Draw 13/5 Bet365 logo
Swansea City 17/4 Bet365 logo

How to claim a Swansea City vs Fulham free bet

Claiming the Swansea City vs Fulham free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at Swansea.com for free.

  1. Click this link to go to bet365
  2. Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc.
  3. Deposit £10 into your account
  4. Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market
  5. Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Swansea City vs Fulham free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Championship clash between Swansea City vs Fulham.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Swansea City vs Fulham betting tips and prediction

With 70 points from 33 games, Fulham is in the top level of the Championship. They won 21 games in the league, drew seven, and only lost five. They’ve scored 82 goals while allowing only 29, demonstrating the strength of their defensive and attack lineups.

The visitors are coming off a 1-0 league victory over Cardiff City in their previous match. Fulham has scored a total of 9 goals in their last six matches, and they have not failed to score in any of them.

The Swans, on the other hand, are in 16th place on the standings with 41 points. They won 11 games out of 32 played, drew 8 times, and lost 13 times.

The hosts had beaten West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in the league the week before. A zero in the scoreline has been a frequent feature of recent Swansea performances. In their previous six encounters, only one team scored in five of them.

We believe Fulham will win because they are superb on the road, having gone undefeated in 13 of their 15 away games this season. Swansea is also merely mediocre in front of their own fans.

Swansea City vs Fulham betting tips: Fulham to win @ 7/10 with bet365

