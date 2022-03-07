Swansea City vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Championship for free

When Fulham travels to the Swansea.com Stadium to face Swansea City on Tuesday, they will be looking to take another step towards the EFL Championship title.

Swansea City vs Fulham preview

Swansea City supporters will be hoping for a repeat of their previous 3-1 Championship triumph against Coventry City.

Swansea City had 53% possession and eight shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the match. Jamie Paterson (12′) and Michael Obafemi (40′, 48′) scored goals for Swansea City. Coventry City had 12 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer scored in the 84th minute.

Russell Martin’s Swansea City have scored a total of 9 goals in their previous six games, averaging 1.5 goals per match.

Fulham will enter the encounter on the back of a 2-0 Championship victory against Blackburn Rovers in their last match.

Fulham had 63% possession and 14 shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the encounter. Neeskens Kebano (25′) and Harry Wilson (35′) scored goals for Fulham. Blackburn Rovers, on the other hand, had four attempts at goal, one of which was successful.

Fulham’s defense squad has put in a string of solid performances, with three goals against in their previous six games. During the same period, they have scored a total of ten goals.

Swansea City vs Fulham team news

Swansea team news

The Swans will be missing new recruit Nathanael Ogbeta, who is presently recovering from a hamstring injury.

Swansea predicted line-up

Fisher; Cabango, Naughton, Manning; Christie, Downes, Grimes, Smith; Paterson, Piroe; Obafemi

Fulham team news

Both Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo have been ruled out of Saturday’s game due to injury.

Fulham predicted lineup

Rodak; Williams, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Chalobah; Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano; Mitrovic

